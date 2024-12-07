How to watch and listen to Louisiana vs Marshall Sun Belt Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Louisiana vs Marshall Sun Belt Championship game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (10-2) are set to host the Marshall Thundering Herd (9-3) in the Sun Belt Championship showdown at Cajun Field. Both teams posted impressive 7-1 records in conference play during the regular season but never went head-to-head.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Louisiana vs Marshall Sun Belt Championship game, plus plenty more.

Louisiana vs Marshall Sun Belt Championship game: Date and kick-off time

The Louisiana will take on Marshall in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, December 7, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT, at Cajun Field in Lafayette, LA.

Date Saturday, December 7, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue Cajun Field Location Lafayette, LA

How to watch Louisiana vs Marshall Sun Belt Championship game on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcasters: Roy Philpott (play-by-play) and Sam Acho (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Louisiana vs Marshall Sun Belt Championship game

Audio Stream: Home: 201 (CAR), 963 (NE) | Away: 380 (CAR), 970 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Louisiana vs Marshall team news & key players

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns team news

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns have leaned on Ben Wooldridge as their primary quarterback for much of the season. Wooldridge has thrown for 2,392 yards, connecting on 17 touchdown passes against just five interceptions. Unfortunately, a broken collarbone has sidelined him for the last three games. In his absence, sixth-year veteran Chandler Fields has stepped in, contributing 793 passing yards with five touchdowns and a lone interception. Louisiana’s ground attack is spearheaded by Bill Davis, who has racked up 777 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging an impressive 5.2 yards per carry.

Within Sun Belt conference play, the Ragin' Cajuns rank third in scoring offense, putting up 34.9 points per game, and are also third in total offensive output with an average of 441.8 yards. On the defensive side, they’ve been equally formidable, ranking second in points allowed per game (21.8) and third in overall defense, conceding just 353.6 yards per contest.

Marshall Thundering Herd team news

Marshall's offense revolves around Braylon Braxton, who has accumulated 1,431 passing yards alongside 17 touchdown passes and just two interceptions. Braxton is also a threat on the ground, ranking second on the team with 544 rushing yards and four touchdowns. The Herd’s rushing game is led by A.J. Turner, who has churned out 864 yards, six touchdowns, and an eye-catching average of 8.3 yards per carry.

In conference matchups, Marshall holds the second-best scoring offense, averaging 35.4 points per game, though their total offensive output stands at 381.9 yards per contest, ranking 10th. Defensively, they are sixth in scoring, allowing 24.3 points per game, and seventh in total yards allowed, giving up an average of 397.4.

Marshall’s head coach, Charles Huff, boasts a 31-20 record across four seasons at the helm. However, speculation surrounds his future, with reports linking him to the head coaching vacancy at Southern Mississippi, suggesting this Sun Belt Championship could be his swan song with the Herd.

More college football news and coverage