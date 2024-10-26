Detroit Lions vs Tennessee Titans 2024 Week 8: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Lions versus Titans 2024 NFL Week 8 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Tennessee Titans (1-5) are eager to end a two-game skid as they prepare to face the Detroit Lions (5-1) this Sunday afternoon.

After securing their first victory of the season, the Titans stumbled with back-to-back losses to Indianapolis and Buffalo. They’ll look to rebound and claim a second win this weekend.

Meanwhile, the Lions have been on a roll since their Week 2 setback against Tampa Bay. Detroit has strung together impressive victories over Arizona, Seattle, Dallas, and Minnesota. Their latest win against the Vikings propelled them to the top of the NFC North, and they’ll aim to further solidify their division lead by notching a fifth consecutive win against the Titans.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Detroit Lions vs Tennessee Titans NFL game, plus plenty more.

Detroit Lions vs Tennessee Titans: Date and kick-off time

The Lions will take on the Titans in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, October 27, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Date Sunday, October 27 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Ford Field Location Detroit, Michigan

How to watch Detroit Lions vs Tennessee Titans on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play) and Daryl Johnston (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Detroit Lions vs Tennessee Titans

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 226 (CAR), 810 (NE) | Away: 383 (CAR), 830 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Detroit Lions vs Tennessee Titans team news & key players

Detroit Lions team news

G Kevin Zeitler is questionable due to a hip issue, while WR Jameson Williams remains out for two more games due to suspension. Last game, Jared Goff completed 88 percent of his passes, racking up 280 yards and two touchdowns against the Vikings. Jahmyr Gibbs powered through with 15 carries for 116 yards and two scores, while Amon-Ra St. Brown collected eight receptions for 112 yards and a touchdown.

The Lions defense has held opponents to 20 points per game on average, though they allowed 29 points last week and will need a stronger showing to secure another win.

Lions injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries D. Bada Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Achilles E. Moseley Cornerback Injured Reserve Pectoral M. Badgley Kicker Injured Reserve Hamstring N. Muti Guard Injured Reserve Shoulder J. Cominsky Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee - MCL A. Green Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Concussion C. Galvin Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee - MCL N. Lynn Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Shoulder D. Gilbert Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed M. Jefferson Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed T. Smith Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed B. Martin Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Leg C. James Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed I. Melifonwu Safety Injured Reserve Ankle M. Davenport Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Triceps W. Harris Cornerback Injured Reserve Hamstring D. Barnes Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee K. Peko Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Pectoral A. Hutchinson Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Lower Leg J. Paschal Defensive Lineman Out Illness

Tennessee Titans team news

WR Calvin Ridley (foot), LB Jerome Baker (trade), LB Kenneth Murray (shoulder), S L'Jarius Sneed (quad), DT Keondre Coburn (knee), and T Jaelyn Duncan (ankle) are all uncertain for the game.

Mason Rudolph completed 63 percent of his throws for 215 yards, one touchdown, and an interception while stepping in for the injured Will Levis, who is sidelined indefinitely. Tony Pollard carried the ball 16 times for 61 yards, while Chig Okonkwo managed four catches for 50 yards.

In a recent move, the Titans traded their second-leading receiver DeAndre Hopkins to Kansas City for a conditional 2025 fifth-round pick, which becomes a fourth-rounder if the Chiefs make it to the Super Bowl and Hopkins participates in 60% of snaps. The Titans will also cover $2.5 million of Hopkins' remaining $8 million salary this year. Additionally, they traded LB Ernest Jones IV to Seattle in exchange for LB Jerome Baker and a 2025 fourth-round draft selection.

Defensively, Tennessee has been inconsistent, allowing 24 points per game and conceding 34 in their last outing. A stronger defensive effort will be essential to improve their chances in this matchup.

Titans injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries C. Dowell Wide Receiver Physically Unable to Perform Knee - ACL C. Campbell Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL J. Adams Strong Safety Questionable Hip T. McLendon Defensive End Injured Reserve Toe M. Brown Safety Questionable Undisclosed C. Awuzie Cornerback Injured Reserve Groin E. Jones Linebacker Questionable Biceps M. Davidson Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Biceps G. Wallow Linebacker Injured Reserve Pectoral C. Gray Linebacker Injured Reserve Shoulder D. Hopkins Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed T. Spears Running Back Questionable Hamstring A. Al-Shaair Linebacker Out Knee J. Duncan Offensive Lineman Out Hamstring L. Sneed Cornerback Out Quadriceps W. Levis Quarterback Questionable Shoulder - AC Joint S. Murphy-Bunting Cornerback Out Neck K. Peko Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Pectoral T. Burks Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee T. Sweat Nose Tackle Questionable Hip J. Baker Linebacker Questionable Personal J. Brownlee Cornerback Questionable Ankle

