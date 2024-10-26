This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Detroit Lions Getty Images
Watch Titans @ Lions with a free trial
Abhinav Sharma

Detroit Lions vs Tennessee Titans 2024 Week 8: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

NFL

Everything you need to know on how to watch Lions versus Titans 2024 NFL Week 8 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Tennessee Titans (1-5) are eager to end a two-game skid as they prepare to face the Detroit Lions (5-1) this Sunday afternoon.

Listen to the play-by-play of the game on SiriusXM
Get 3 months for just $1!

After securing their first victory of the season, the Titans stumbled with back-to-back losses to Indianapolis and Buffalo. They’ll look to rebound and claim a second win this weekend.

Meanwhile, the Lions have been on a roll since their Week 2 setback against Tampa Bay. Detroit has strung together impressive victories over Arizona, Seattle, Dallas, and Minnesota. Their latest win against the Vikings propelled them to the top of the NFC North, and they’ll aim to further solidify their division lead by notching a fifth consecutive win against the Titans.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Detroit Lions vs Tennessee Titans NFL game, plus plenty more.

Detroit Lions vs Tennessee Titans: Date and kick-off time

The Lions will take on the Titans in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, October 27, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

DateSunday, October 27
Kick-off Time1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT
VenueFord Field
LocationDetroit, Michigan

How to watch Detroit Lions vs Tennessee Titans on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

  • Broadcasters: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play) and Daryl Johnston (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

Start a free 7 day Fubo trial
Sign up now

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo is currently offering a $20 discount on the first month for three of its U.S. subscription plans—Pro, Elite with Sports Plus, and Deluxe—for a limited time only. This promotion runs through October, making it the perfect moment to sign up if you’ve been considering the streaming service. For the Latino plan, the first-month discount is $8 rather than $20.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Detroit Lions vs Tennessee Titans

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 226 (CAR), 810 (NE) | Away: 383 (CAR), 830 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Listen to every NFL game live on SiriusXM!
Subscribe today from $1

Detroit Lions vs Tennessee Titans team news & key players

Detroit Lions team news

G Kevin Zeitler is questionable due to a hip issue, while WR Jameson Williams remains out for two more games due to suspension. Last game, Jared Goff completed 88 percent of his passes, racking up 280 yards and two touchdowns against the Vikings. Jahmyr Gibbs powered through with 15 carries for 116 yards and two scores, while Amon-Ra St. Brown collected eight receptions for 112 yards and a touchdown.

The Lions defense has held opponents to 20 points per game on average, though they allowed 29 points last week and will need a stronger showing to secure another win.

Lions injury list

PlayerPositionGame StatusInjuries
D. BadaDefensive TackleInjured ReserveAchilles
E. MoseleyCornerbackInjured ReservePectoral
M. BadgleyKickerInjured ReserveHamstring
N. MutiGuardInjured ReserveShoulder
J. CominskyDefensive LinemanInjured ReserveKnee - MCL
A. GreenWide ReceiverInjured ReserveConcussion
C. GalvinOffensive LinemanInjured ReserveKnee - MCL
N. LynnDefensive LinemanInjured ReserveShoulder
D. GilbertLinebackerQuestionableUndisclosed
M. JeffersonLinebackerQuestionableUndisclosed
T. SmithWide ReceiverQuestionableUndisclosed
B. MartinDefensive LinemanInjured ReserveLeg
C. JamesCornerbackQuestionableUndisclosed
I. MelifonwuSafetyInjured ReserveAnkle
M. DavenportDefensive LinemanInjured ReserveTriceps
W. HarrisCornerbackInjured ReserveHamstring
D. BarnesLinebackerInjured ReserveKnee
K. PekoDefensive LinemanInjured ReservePectoral
A. HutchinsonDefensive LinemanInjured ReserveLower Leg
J. PaschalDefensive LinemanOutIllness

Tennessee Titans team news

WR Calvin Ridley (foot), LB Jerome Baker (trade), LB Kenneth Murray (shoulder), S L'Jarius Sneed (quad), DT Keondre Coburn (knee), and T Jaelyn Duncan (ankle) are all uncertain for the game.

Mason Rudolph completed 63 percent of his throws for 215 yards, one touchdown, and an interception while stepping in for the injured Will Levis, who is sidelined indefinitely. Tony Pollard carried the ball 16 times for 61 yards, while Chig Okonkwo managed four catches for 50 yards.

In a recent move, the Titans traded their second-leading receiver DeAndre Hopkins to Kansas City for a conditional 2025 fifth-round pick, which becomes a fourth-rounder if the Chiefs make it to the Super Bowl and Hopkins participates in 60% of snaps. The Titans will also cover $2.5 million of Hopkins' remaining $8 million salary this year. Additionally, they traded LB Ernest Jones IV to Seattle in exchange for LB Jerome Baker and a 2025 fourth-round draft selection.

Defensively, Tennessee has been inconsistent, allowing 24 points per game and conceding 34 in their last outing. A stronger defensive effort will be essential to improve their chances in this matchup.

Titans injury list

PlayerPositionGame StatusInjuries
C. DowellWide ReceiverPhysically Unable to PerformKnee - ACL
C. CampbellLinebackerInjured ReserveKnee - ACL
J. AdamsStrong SafetyQuestionableHip
T. McLendonDefensive EndInjured ReserveToe
M. BrownSafetyQuestionableUndisclosed
C. AwuzieCornerbackInjured ReserveGroin
E. JonesLinebackerQuestionableBiceps
M. DavidsonDefensive TackleInjured ReserveBiceps
G. WallowLinebackerInjured ReservePectoral
C. GrayLinebackerInjured ReserveShoulder
D. HopkinsWide ReceiverQuestionableUndisclosed
T. SpearsRunning BackQuestionableHamstring
A. Al-ShaairLinebackerOutKnee
J. DuncanOffensive LinemanOutHamstring
L. SneedCornerbackOutQuadriceps
W. LevisQuarterbackQuestionableShoulder - AC Joint
S. Murphy-BuntingCornerbackOutNeck
K. PekoDefensive LinemanInjured ReservePectoral
T. BurksWide ReceiverInjured ReserveKnee
T. SweatNose TackleQuestionableHip
J. BakerLinebackerQuestionablePersonal
J. BrownleeCornerbackQuestionableAnkle

More NFL news and coverage

Advertisement