How to watch and listen to Liberty Flames vs FIU Panthers 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Liberty Flames vs FIU Panthers NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Liberty Flames (4-0, 2-0) are set to return to the field after an unforeseen hiatus when they welcome the FIU Panthers (2-3, 1-0) to Williams Stadium on Tuesday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Liberty Flames vs FIU Panthers NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Liberty Flames vs FIU Panthers: Date and kick-off time

The Liberty Flames will take on the FIU Panthers in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Tuesday, October 8, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT, at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Virginia.

Date Tuesday, October 8, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue Williams Stadium Location Lynchburg, Virginia

How to watch Liberty Flames vs FIU Panthers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBSSN

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Liberty Flames vs FIU Panthers

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 970 (NE), Online (CAR) | Home: 971 (NE), Online (CAR)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Liberty Flames vs FIU Panthers team news & key players

Liberty Flames team news

In their 2023 encounter, Liberty thoroughly dominated, triumphing 38-6. This season, the Flames have started strong with a 4-0 record, and they unexpectedly had a break in Week 6, giving head coach Jamey Chadwell an opportunity to ensure his team is well-rested and primed for action.

Now in his second year at Liberty, Chadwell has a reputation for orchestrating high-scoring offenses, a trend he successfully continued from Hugh Freeze's tenure in Lynchburg. This season, the Flames sit second in Conference USA, averaging 33.5 points per game, thanks to a well-rounded offensive approach. They rank fourth in the conference for passing offense with 240.3 yards per game and second in rushing with 216.5 yards per game. Quarterback Kaidon Salter, regarded as an NFL prospect, has played a crucial role in both aspects, accumulating 949 passing yards and 131 rushing yards this season.

FIU Panthers team news

The Panthers bounced back effectively from their surprising defeat against FCS rival Monmouth on September 21. The following week, FIU secured a notable upset victory over Louisiana Tech, winning 17-10 on their home turf. Head coach Mike MacIntyre has a track record of success at both the Power-5 and Group of 5 levels, having earned the National Coach of the Year award in 2016 while leading Colorado.

FIU quarterback Keyone Jenkins stands out as one of the most explosive talents in Conference USA. The sophomore from Miami has amassed 1,104 passing yards, tossing nine touchdowns against four interceptions. Additionally, he has contributed on the ground with 50 rushing yards and a touchdown. His primary target has been junior wide receiver Eric Rivers, who is averaging over 18 yards per reception this season.

More college football news and coverage