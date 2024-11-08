How to watch and listen to Kansas Jayhawks vs Iowa State Cyclones 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Kansas versus Iowa State NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Iowa State Cyclones (7-1) will face off against the Kansas Jayhawks (2-6) on November 9 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Kansas Jayhawks vs Iowa State Cyclones NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Kansas Jayhawks vs Iowa State Cyclones: Date and kick-off time

The Kansas Jayhawks will take on Iowa State Cyclones in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 9, 2024, at 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Date Saturday, November 9, 2024 Kick-off Time 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT Venue GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Location Kansas City, Missouri

How to watch Kansas Jayhawks vs Iowa State Cyclones on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FS1

Broadcasters: Guy Haberman (play-by-play) and Yogi Roth (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Kansas Jayhawks vs Iowa State Cyclones

Audio Stream: Home: 389 (CAR), 979 (NE) | Away: 198 (CAR), 952 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Kansas Jayhawks vs Iowa State Cyclones team news & key players

Kansas Jayhawks team news

For Kansas, Devin Neal has been a key offensive weapon, rushing for 758 yards (94.8 per game) and eight touchdowns over eight games. In the passing game, he has 14 receptions for 137 yards, though he has yet to score a touchdown through the air. Jalon Daniels has thrown for 1,521 yards (190.1 per game), with 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions, while also adding 255 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. Luke Grimm has been a reliable target, hauling in 38 catches for 429 yards and five touchdowns. Additionally, Daniel Hishaw Jr. has contributed with 318 rushing yards and three touchdowns in seven games.

Iowa State Cyclones team news

For Iowa State, Rocco Becht started at quarterback and posted a solid performance, completing 23 of 39 passes for 299 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. Abu Sama III was the top rusher, collecting 74 yards, while Jayden Higgins led the receiving corps with 140 yards on 10 catches and one touchdown.

