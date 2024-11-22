How to watch and listen to Kansas Jayhawks vs Colorado Buffaloes 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Kansas Jayhawks versus Colorado Buffaloes NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

A significant Big 12 showdown is set for this weekend as Kansas Jayhawks plays host to the No. 16 Colorado Buffaloes. While the Jayhawks sit at 4-6 on the season, they've found their stride late, heading into Week 13 with back-to-back victories.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Kansas Jayhawks vs Colorado Buffaloes NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Kansas Jayhawks vs Colorado Buffaloes: Date and kick-off time

The Jayhawks will take on Buffaloes in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 23, 2024, at 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Date Saturday, November 23, 2024 Kick-off Time 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT Venue GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Location Kansas City, Missouri

How to watch Kansas Jayhawks vs Colorado Buffaloes on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Jason Benetti (play-by-play) and Brock Huard (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Kansas Jayhawks vs Colorado Buffaloes

Audio Stream: Home: 387 (CAR), 977 (NE) | Away: 198 (CAR), 952 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Kansas Jayhawks vs Colorado Buffaloes team news & key players

Kansas Jayhawks team news

For Kansas, quarterback Jalon Daniels appears to have turned the page on an injury-riddled 2023, rediscovering the playmaking form that made him a star in 2022. Daniels has been a dual-threat weapon, combining his ability to throw and run while significantly reducing mistakes. He’s rushed for 338 yards and six touchdowns, providing a critical dimension to the Jayhawks' offense.

The Kansas receiving corps has also stepped up, led by Luke Grimm, who has 44 receptions for 582 yards and six touchdowns in 10 games. Quentin Skinner has added a deep-threat element, racking up 480 yards and four touchdowns on 22 catches.

Colorado Buffaloes team news

The Buffaloes' offensive success has been spearheaded by quarterback Shedeur Sanders, whose precision passing continues to torment opposing defenses. Sanders has completed nearly 73% of his throws, amassing 27 touchdowns against just seven interceptions. This efficiency has made Colorado one of the most potent offenses in the Big 12.

Among Sanders' top targets, LaJohntay Wester has been a standout, hauling in 55 catches on 72 targets for 660 yards and eight touchdowns. Meanwhile, Will Sheppard has made the most of his 57 targets, recording 40 receptions for 540 yards and six scores in 10 games.

