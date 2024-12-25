How to watch and listen to Kansas State vs Rutgers 2024 Guaranteed Rate Bowl game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Kansas State vs Rutgers 2024 Guaranteed Rate Bowl - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Rutgers and Kansas State are set to square off in Phoenix, Arizona, providing a fitting conclusion to the season for both programs.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Kansas State vs Rutgers 2024 Guaranteed Rate Bowl game, plus plenty more.

Kansas State vs Rutgers 2024 Guaranteed Rate Bowl game: Date and kick-off time

The Wildcats will take on the Scarlet Knights in a highly anticipated 2024 Guaranteed Rate Bowl game on Thursday, December 26, 2024, at 5:30 pm ET/ 2:30 pm PT, at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona.

Date Thursday, December 26 Kick-off Time 5:30 pm ET/ 2:30 pm PT Venue Chase Field Location Phoenix, Arizona

How to watch Kansas State vs Rutgers 2024 Guaranteed Rate Bowl on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcasters: Wes Durham (play-by-play) and Tom Luginbill (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Kansas State vs Rutgers 2024 Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Audio Stream: Away: 372 (CAR), 372 (NE) | Home: 84 (CAR), 84 (NE) | National: 80 (CAR), 80 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Kansas State vs Rutgers team news & key players

Kansas State Wildcats team news

For Kansas State, quarterback Avery Johnson has been the centerpiece of their offense. He completed 205 of 342 passes for 2,517 yards and 22 touchdowns but also threw nine interceptions. The dual-threat signal-caller added 548 rushing yards and six touchdowns to his season totals.

In the receiving corps, Kansas State faces significant turnover. Jayce Brown, who led the team with 763 yards and five touchdowns, and Keagan Johnson, the second-leading receiver, have entered the transfer portal. This puts added pressure on tight end Garrett Oakley, who caught 20 passes for 220 yards and four touchdowns, to step up. Running back DJ Giddens also contributed in the passing game, hauling in 21 receptions for 258 yards and a touchdown. On the ground, Giddens was a workhorse, rushing for 1,343 yards and seven touchdowns on 205 carries. Additionally, Dylan Edwards chipped in with 56 catches for 350 yards and three scores.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights team news

Athan Kaliakmanis has been the driving force for Rutgers' offense. The quarterback completed 199 of 363 passes this season for 2,459 yards and 17 touchdowns while tossing six interceptions. Though he’s been sacked 17 times, Kaliakmanis has also showcased his mobility, rushing for 233 yards and three scores.

In the passing game, Dymere Miller leads Rutgers with 57 receptions for 731 yards and four touchdowns. Supporting him are Ian Strong, who recorded 38 catches for 571 yards and five touchdowns, and KJ Duff, who contributed 24 receptions for 367 yards and a score. On the ground, Kyle Monangai has been a standout performer. The All-Big Ten running back tallied 1,279 yards on 256 carries and found the end zone 13 times. However, his availability for this game is uncertain. With Samuel Brown V already sidelined, Antwan Raymond, who rushed for 344 yards and five touchdowns, could take the reins in the backfield.

