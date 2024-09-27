How to watch and listen to Kansas State Wildcats vs Oklahoma State Cowboys 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Kansas State vs Oklahoma State NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Two Big 12 rivals, both sitting at 0-1 in conference play and seeing their playoff chances fade, are looking to bounce back as No. 23 Kansas State welcomes No. 20 Oklahoma State this Saturday.

Both teams had tough defeats last week, with the Cowboys falling to Utah at home, and the Wildcats suffering a heavy 38-9 loss to BYU.

Offensively, these squads are polar opposites. Oklahoma State excels in the air, ranking 15th in passing but struggling on the ground at 115th. Meanwhile, Kansas State thrives with their ground attack, ranking 16th in rushing, while sitting 117th in passing offense.

The Wildcats started the season strong with wins by margins of 35, 7, and 24 points before that blowout defeat. On the other side, the Cowboys have secured wins by 24 and 31 points, but also have a double-overtime win over Arkansas and a close three-point loss to Utah, making it unclear which OSU team will show up on Saturday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen Kansas State Wildcats vs Oklahoma State Cowboys NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Kansas State Wildcats vs Oklahoma State Cowboys: Date and kick-off time

The Wildcats will take on the Cowboys in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, September 28, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT, at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Date Saturday, September 28, 2024 Kick-off Time 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT Venue Billy Snyder Family Stadium Location Manhattan, Kansas

How to watch Kansas State Wildcats vs Oklahoma State Cowboys on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcasters: Bob Wischusen (play-by-play) and Louis Riddick (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Kansas State Wildcats vs Oklahoma State Cowboys

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 82 (CAR), 82 (NE) | Away: 83 (CAR), 83 (NE)

Kansas State Wildcats vs Oklahoma State Cowboys team news & key players

Kansas State Wildcats team news

Avery Johnson put up six passing touchdowns and three interceptions in his first complete season as the starting quarterback. After four games, Johnson has accumulated 620 passing yards and 261 rushing yards, tallying six touchdowns, three interceptions, and completing 61.1% of his passes. He made his starting debut in Kansas State’s 28-19 Bowl win over NC State, where he accounted for three total touchdowns and 249 yards.

On the ground, Johnson has been a threat with his mobility, racking up 261 rushing yards over four games, although he's yet to score a rushing touchdown. DJ Giddens has also played a key role in the Wildcats’ running attack, piling up 417 yards and a touchdown while averaging an impressive 6.1 yards per carry. In the passing game, Giddens has grabbed seven catches from 12 targets for 69 yards and another touchdown.

Dylan Edwards has been another contributor to K-State's offense, rushing for 179 yards, averaging 44.8 yards per carry, and scoring two rushing touchdowns.

Oklahoma State Cowboys team news

Alan Bowman has thrown for 1,173 yards this season, with a total of 10 touchdowns and 4 interceptions while being sacked just once over four games.

In those same four games, Brennan Presley has made 27 receptions for 219 yards (54.8 yards per game) and scored four touchdowns. Meanwhile, Ollie Gordon has rushed for 236 yards (59 yards per game) and found the end zone three times in four outings.

