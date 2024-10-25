How to watch and listen to Kansas State Wildcats vs Kansas Jayhawks 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Kansas State Wildcats vs Kansas Jayhawks NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Sunflower Showdown is set to return, featuring a clash between the Kansas Jayhawks (2-5, 1-3 Big 12) and the No. 16 Kansas State Wildcats (6-1, 3-1 Big 12).

Kansas State Wildcats vs Kansas Jayhawks: Date and kick-off time

Kansas State Wildcats vs Kansas Jayhawks: Date and kick-off time

The Kansas State Wildcats will take on Kansas Jayhawks in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, October 26, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT, at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas.

Date Saturday, October 26, 2024 Kick-off Time 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Venue Bill Snyder Family Stadium Location Manhattan, Kansas

How to watch Kansas State Wildcats vs Kansas Jayhawks on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN2

Broadcasters: Roy Philpott (play-by-play) and Sam Acho (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Kansas State Wildcats vs Kansas Jayhawks

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 83 (CAR), 83 (NE) | Away: 382 (CAR), 972 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Kansas State Wildcats vs Kansas Jayhawks team news & key players

Kansas State Wildcats team news

In the matchup against West Virginia, quarterback Avery Johnson posted 298 passing yards and three touchdowns to secure the win. The sophomore quarterback has taken command of the offense this season, averaging 200.1 passing yards per game with a completion rate of 62.4% and a 14-5 touchdown-to-interception ratio. He also ranks second on the team in rushing, accumulating 306 yards.

The top running back, DJ Giddens, ranks ninth nationally with 843 rushing yards at 6.6 yards per carry, along with four touchdowns. Although he managed only 57 yards against West Virginia, he excelled with over 180 rushing yards in each of the two previous games. Leading the receiving corps is Jayce Brown, a 6ft sophomore who has tallied 25 catches for 420 yards and three touchdowns.

Kansas Jayhawks team news

In their recent victory over Houston, quarterback Jalon Daniels threw for 247 yards and three touchdowns, achieving an impressive completion rate of 76.2%.

After missing a significant portion of last season due to injury, Daniels has returned to form this year, averaging 187.4 yards per game with a completion percentage of 56.6%. His current touchdown-to-interception ratio stands at 10-8. In addition to his passing ability, he has demonstrated his running prowess with 189 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the season.

Devin Neal is the leading running back, averaging 98.9 yards per game with an impressive 5.9 yards per carry, and has scored seven touchdowns. He had a standout performance against Houston, rushing for 108 yards and two touchdowns. The primary target in the passing attack is Luke Grimm, a 6ft senior who has recorded 34 receptions for 363 yards and four touchdowns.

