How to watch and listen today's Kansas State Wildcats vs Arizona Wildcats 2024 CFB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today's Kansas State vs Arizona Wildcats CFB game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The No. 14 Kansas State Wildcats (2-0) are set to host the No. 20 Arizona Wildcats (2-0) in a Big 12 matchup on Friday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Arizona kicked off the campaign with a decisive 61-39 win over the lowly New Mexico Lobos, following that up with a less convincing 22-10 victory over FCS foes, the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks. Kansas State, meanwhile, defeated Tennessee-Martin and Tulane in its first two games.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen Kansas State Wildcats vs Arizona Wildcats CFB game, plus plenty more.

Kansas State Wildcats vs Arizona Wildcats: Date and kick-off time

The Kansas State will take on Arizona Wildcats in a highly anticipated CFB game on Friday, September 13, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT, at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas.

Date Friday, September 13, 2024 Kick-off Time 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Venue Bill Snyder Family Stadium Location Manhattan, Kansas

How to watch Kansas State Wildcats vs Arizona Wildcats on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Tim Brando (play-by-play), Devin Gardner (color analyst)

Streaming service: FuboTV

If you're looking to watch college football games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the preseason and regular season.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Right now you can get your first month of Fubo's Pro-tier subscription for $50 instead of $80. The Elite with Sports Plus plan is down from $100 to $70 for the first month and the top-level Deluxe package is $80 as opposed to the usual $110.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Kansas State Wildcats vs Arizona Wildcats

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 84 (NE), 84 (CAR) | Away: 83 (NE), 83 (CAR)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Kansas State Wildcats vs Arizona Wildcats team news

Kansas State Wildcats team news

Kansas State’s quarterback Avery Johnson has been impressive through his first two games, helping the Wildcats average a solid 37.5 points per game. He's shown poise, connecting on 65.9% of his passes for 334 yards, four touchdowns, and just one interception. His chemistry with the receiving corps is beginning to click, setting the stage for more explosive plays.

Arizona’s offense, known for testing secondaries, will put Kansas State's defense under pressure. Cornerback Jacob Parrish and the rest of the Wildcats' defensive backs will have their hands full, especially with the challenge of covering Tetairoa McMillan. So far this season, Parrish has registered eight tackles and one for a loss, but this week, his focus will be on keeping McMillan in check. TMac is a rare talent who can singlehandedly take over a game, and the Wildcats will need to be sharp to contain him.

Arizona Wildcats team news

Arizona’s offense is powered by sophomore quarterback Noah Fifita, who has been efficient through the air, completing 64.9% of his throws for 595 yards and a 5:2 touchdown-to-interception ratio. His go-to target, towering junior wide receiver McMillan (6ft 5in), exploded in week one with 10 catches for 304 yards and four touchdowns but was held in check last week, managing just two grabs for 11 yards.

On the ground, senior running back Quali Conley has been a force, racking up 202 yards on 27 carries, averaging an impressive 7.5 yards per run, while crossing the goal line three times.

Defensively, Arizona has revamped its front with transfers, especially along the defensive line, where all four starters are new faces. Leading the defense is junior linebacker Jacob Manu, a tackling machine with 105 tackles and 6.5 sacks to his name. In the secondary, junior cornerback Tacario Davis anchors a solid unit, helping to keep opposing offenses in check.

More college football news and coverage