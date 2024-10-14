New York Jets vs Buffalo Bills 2024 Week 6: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch New York Jets vs Buffalo Bills 2024 NFL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Bills and Jets are set for an AFC East showdown on Monday Night Football in Week 6.

Buffalo comes into this matchup on the heels of a two-game skid, with their three victories this season coming against teams holding a collective 5-10 record. Despite recent setbacks, there’s an upside for the Bills: Josh Allen has yet to throw an interception this season, and Buffalo sits atop the AFC East at 3-2 as they head into prime time.

The Jets, meanwhile, hold a 2-3 record, having recently endured back-to-back losses that led to the dismissal of head coach Robert Saleh. Now under the direction of newly appointed head coach Jeff Ulbrich and with Nathaniel Hackett relieved of play-calling duties, New York is hoping to start a fresh chapter in front of their home crowd on Monday night.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to New York Jets vs Buffalo Bills NFL game, plus plenty more.

New York Jets vs Buffalo Bills: Date and kick-off time

The Jets will take on the Bills in a highly anticipated NFL game on Monday, October 14, 2024, at 8:15 pm ET/ 5:15 pm PT, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Date Sunday, October 13 Kick-off Time 8:15 pm ET/ 5:15 pm PT Venue MetLife Stadium Location East Rutherford, New Jersey

How to watch New York Jets vs Buffalo Bills on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcasters: Bob Wischusen (play-by-play) and Anthony Becht (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

Several streaming services will broadcast the game live and you can watch on Fubo (free trial and $30 off your first month), DirecTV Stream (free trial), Sling (select markets, promotional offers) and Peacock.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo is currently offering a $20 discount on the first month for three of its U.S. subscription plans—Pro, Elite with Sports Plus, and Deluxe—for a limited time only. This promotion runs through October, making it the perfect moment to sign up if you’ve been considering the streaming service. For the Latino plan, the first-month discount is $8 rather than $20.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of New York Jets vs Buffalo Bills

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 226 (CAR), 824 (NE) | Away: 225 (CAR), 803 (NE) | National: 88 (CAR), 88 (NE) | Espanol: 227 (CAR), 832 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

New York Jets vs Buffalo Bills team news & key players

New York Jets team news

In the loss against the Vikings, Aaron Rodgers threw for 244 yards and two touchdowns but was hampered by three interceptions. Despite being listed on the injury report with an ankle issue, Rodgers is expected to suit up. He's currently averaging 218.6 passing yards per game with a completion rate of 61.0%, totaling seven touchdowns against four interceptions this season. His top target, Garrett Wilson, has pulled in 33 receptions, averaging 58.4 receiving yards per game with two touchdowns to his name. Allen Lazard has been a reliable red-zone option, contributing four touchdowns while adding an average of 48.0 yards per game.

In the Jets' backfield, Breece Hall and rookie Braelon Allen share duties, each bringing a unique style to the game. Hall's speed contrasts with Allen's power, with the duo combining for three touchdowns so far, though neither has surpassed 200 rushing yards through the first four games.

Jets injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries L. Fotu Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Hamstring W. Schweitzer Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Hand M. Taylor Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Undisclosed Z. Barnes Linebacker Injured Reserve Ankle M. Carter Cornerback Out Back K. Yeboah Tight End Injured Reserve Groin J. Ciarlo Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL M. Riley Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Undisclosed B. Hall Cornerback Injured Reserve Ankle C. Mosley Linebacker Questionable Toe J. Johnson Linebacker Injured Reserve Achilles M. Moses Offensive Lineman Questionable Knee A. Rodgers Quarterback Questionable Ankle B. Smith Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed T. Conklin Tight End Questionable Hip

Buffalo Bills team news

In their last outing, the Buffalo Bills offense struggled, totaling just 276 yards, with only 126 coming from the passing game. They also posted 16 first downs, hindered by a lackluster 3-for-14 performance on third-down attempts. While Buffalo ranks 22nd in the league with an average of 299.8 yards per game, their scoring is a different story, as they sit third with 28.4 points per game.

James Cook led the ground game with a season-best 80 rushing yards last weekend, finding the end zone for his fourth touchdown of the season. With 309 rushing yards, Cook ranks 15th in the league, but his availability is uncertain due to a toe injury that kept him out of practice on Friday.

Quarterback Josh Allen will be active for the clash against the Jets, as he is not under concussion protocol. Allen has averaged 189.0 passing yards per game, yet he's maintained ball security with eight touchdown passes and zero interceptions this season. Additionally, he remains a dual threat, recording 32 rushing yards per game and two rushing touchdowns.

Bills injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries M. Milano Linebacker Injured Reserve Biceps T. Doyle Offensive Tackle Physically Unable to Perform Knee D. Evans Running Back Injured Reserve Hamstring T. Johnson Cornerback Questionable Forearm S. Buechele Quarterback Injured Reserve Neck T. Clayton Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Shoulder T. Matakevich Linebacker Injured Reserve Hamstring J. Phillips Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Wrist T. Grable Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Abdomen K. Shakir Wide Receiver Questionable Ankle A. Johnson Defensive Tackle Questionable Oblique E. Oliver Defensive Tackle Out Hamstring D. Jackson Cornerback Injured Reserve Hamstring J. Cook Running Back Questionable Toe C. Samuel Wide Receiver Questionable Foot M. Hollins Wide Receiver Questionable Shoulder

