Everything you need to know on how to watch today's Jets versus Commanders NFL preseason game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The new Washington Commanders era will move one step closer to officially kicking off on Saturday when they travel to New Jersey to face the New York Jets in Week 1 of the preseason.

Following a disappointing campaign in 2023, the Commanders are excited to start a new season. The squad finished with a 4-13 record including eight straight defeats to end the year. The franchise made several key changes that have brought optimism, with a new head coach in Dan Quinn and a new general manager.

The New York Jets were brimming with optimism heading into last season, banking on the acquisition of superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers to propel them to new heights. However, their high hopes were quickly dashed when Rodgers suffered a devastating Achilles injury just four plays into the season opener, sidelining him for the remainder of the year.

Despite the crushing blow, the Jets managed to grind out a respectable 7-10 record, largely on the back of a stout defensive unit. Determined to capitalize on Rodgers' potential swan song, Jets brass wasted no time bolstering the supporting cast around their veteran signal-caller in the offseason. The additions of proven pass-catchers like Mike Williams and the return of Rodgers from injury have rekindled the flame of excitement among long-suffering Jets fans.

The trickiest part about the preseason, for fans, is keeping up with all the action. This especially applies to out-of-market supporters.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen New York Jets vs Washington Commanders NFL preseason game, plus plenty more.

New York Jets vs Washington Commanders: Date and kick-off time

The New York Jets will take on the Washington Commanders in a highly anticipated NFL game on Saturday, August 10, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, United States.

Date Saturday, August 10, 2024 Kick-off Time 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT Venue Metlife Stadium Location East Rutherford, New Jersey

How to watch Jets vs Commanders on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NFL Network

However, if you are in the greater New York or Washington areas, 506Sports.com has provided a handy list of channels on which you can watch locally:

WUSA (CBS/9 - Washington)

Broadcasters: Chick Hernandez (play-by-play), Brian Mitchell (color analyst)

WCBS (CBS2 - New York)

Broadcasters: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Anthony Becht (analyst), Otis Livingston (sideline) & Caroline Hendershot (sideline)

Streaming service: Fubo TV

If you're looking to watch NFL preseason games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network (which will televise many out-of-market games live and every single preseason game on replay) and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the preseason and regular season.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Jets vs Commanders

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 824 (NE), 225 (CAR) | Away: 831 (NE), 88 (CAR)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Jets vs Commanders team news

New York Jets team news

Although the Jets are likely to rest veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers in this contest, they have plenty of defensive depth to make Daniels' life difficult in his first NFL appearance.

Backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor joins New York after spending last season with the Giants, where he started several games and accumulated 1341 passing yards with a 5:3 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

Jordan Travis was picked in the fifth round by the Jets this year from Florida State. He has an ankle issue and is not likely to return anytime soon. Adrian Martinez and Andrew Peasley, who played college football at Wyoming, complete the depth chart.

Breece Hall is the starting RB for New York. Rookie RB Braelon Allen was drafted in the 4th round out of Wisconsin. New York has a star receiver in Garrett Wilson.

The Jets' defense is among the best in the entire NFL this season. The defensive line is solid. The secondary is led by star cornerbacks Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed.

Washington Commanders team news

Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, who was drafted second overall after winning the Heisman, will get a first taste of professional action on Saturday when he starts for the Commanders in their preseason opener. Daniels is competing with seasoned veteran Marcus Mariota for the starting quarterback position. Jeff Driskel and Sam Hartman round out the QB depth chart.

Austin Ekeler is the starter at running back and is expected to split time with Brian Robinson Jr. this season. Terry McLaurin leads the receiving group but will not see much action during the preseason. Receivers like Dyami Brown and Olamide Zaccheaus might get plenty of playing time.

Last year, the Commanders struggled on defense, particularly after losing Chase Young. They added several players in the offseason including veteran Bobby Wagner.

More NFL news and coverage