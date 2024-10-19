Jacksonville Jaguars vs New England Patriots 2024 Week 7: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Jaguars versus Patriots 2024 NFL Week 7 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The NFL returns to London for the final time in 2024 on Sunday, as the New England Patriots square off against the Jacksonville Jaguars beneath Wembley Stadium's famous arch.

Both teams enter the matchup in a rough patch, languishing at the bottom of the AFC East and AFC South, each with a 1-5 record. The Patriots suffered a 41-21 defeat against C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans in their last outing, while the Jaguars were outplayed at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, falling 35-16 to the Chicago Bears, as Caleb Williams dominated despite Trevor Lawrence's efforts.

The Pats have a flawless record in London, having comfortably beaten the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 35-7 in 2009 and the St. Louis Rams 45-7 in 2012. Meanwhile, the Jaguars are seasoned veterans on the UK stage, boasting a balanced 6-6 record across 12 games played in London over the past decade.

Both sides will be desperate to snap their losing streaks in this clash, where a struggling Patriots offense faces off against a Jaguars defense that has been leaking points, frequently allowing 35 or more. However, the Pats have yet to surpass 21 points in any game this season.

Wembley provides a prime chance for one of these teams to gain much-needed momentum and put their season back on track.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Jacksonville Jaguars vs New England Patriots NFL game, plus plenty more.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs New England Patriots: Date and kick-off time

The Jaguars will take on the Patriots in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, October 21, 2024, at 9:30 am ET/ 6:30 am PT, at Wembley Stadium in London, UK.

Date Sunday, October 21 Kick-off Time 9:30 am ET/ 6:30 am PT Venue Wembley Stadium Location London, UK

How to watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs New England Patriots on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NFLN

Broadcasters: Chris Rose (play-by-play) and Joe Thomas (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Jacksonville Jaguars vs New England Patriots

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 228 (CAR), 805 (NE) | Away: 380 (CAR), 814 (NE) | National: 227 (CAR), 963 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs New England Patriots team news & key players

Jacksonville Jaguars team news

The Jacksonville Jaguars are now playing to possibly save their head coach’s job as they approach the season’s halfway mark. Rumors swirled after last week's defeat that Doug Pederson could be on the hot seat, and another loss to a struggling New England Patriots team might seal his fate.

In their recent loss to the Chicago Bears, quarterback Trevor Lawrence completed 23 of 35 passes for 234 yards, adding two touchdowns but also throwing an interception. Late in the game, he was replaced by former Patriots' first-round pick Mac Jones. Tight end Evan Engram made his return after missing four games with a hamstring injury, leading the team with 10 receptions for 102 yards, although his fumble in the third quarter halted a promising drive.

Defensively, the Jaguars are in shambles, ranking 31st in both points and yards allowed. They've been surrendering nearly 30 points per game, a staggering number for a team that was hyped as an emerging force in the AFC South. This sharp decline has been a major disappointment after two years of high expectations.

Jaguars injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries A. Wingard Safety Injured Reserve Knee T. Campbell Cornerback Injured Reserve Hamstring D. Dixon Defensive End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL K. Robinson Running Back Injured Reserve Toe D. White Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee - ACL F. Oluokun Linebacker Injured Reserve Foot T. Etienne Running Back Questionable Hamstring A. Blackson Defensive Lineman Out Undisclosed D. Duvernay Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Lower Body T. Herndon Cornerback Questionable Concussion

New England Patriots team news

The New England Patriots head to London on the back of five consecutive defeats but with a fresh sense of hope after rookie quarterback Drake Maye impressed in his first NFL start, despite a 41-21 loss to the Houston Texans last week. While he made some rookie errors, Maye injected life into an offense that had previously been sluggish all season.

Maye completed 20 of 33 passes for 243 yards and three touchdowns, while adding 38 rushing yards. However, he also turned the ball over three times, suffering a strip-sack deep in Patriots territory and throwing two interceptions. The Texans defense sacked him four times throughout the game. Without star running back Rhamondre Stevenson, the Patriots offense managed 291 total yards but struggled on third downs, converting just 3 of 13 attempts. Wide receiver DeMario Douglas shone, catching six passes for 92 yards and a touchdown.

On the defensive side, New England allowed 368 yards of total offense, including a surprising 192 rushing yards. Defensive back Marcus Jones provided a bright spot with an interception, but overall, the Patriots defense couldn't hold off the Texans' ground game.

Patriots injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries C. Strange Guard Physically Unable to Perform Knee J. Peppers Safety Commissioner's Exempt List Shoulder J. Andrews Center Injured Reserve Undisclosed S. Takitaki Linebacker Questionable Knee J. Baker Wide Receiver Questionable Illness J. Jackson Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee C. Jacobs Linebacker Questionable Knee V. Lowe Tackle Out Ankle J. Bentley Linebacker Injured Reserve Pectoral O. Ximines Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee D. Andrews Center Injured Reserve Shoulder M. Wilson Cornerback Questionable Groin M. Jordan Guard Questionable Ankle T. Brown Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Knee A. Austin Cornerback Injured Reserve Ankle J. Jones Cornerback Questionable Shoulder C. Wallace Tackle Injured Reserve Ankle S. Roberts Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed R. Stevenson Running Back Questionable Foot M. Harris Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed T. Luther Wide Receiver Out Undisclosed J. Smith-Schuster Wide Receiver Questionable Hamstring

