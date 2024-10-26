Jacksonville Jaguars vs Green Bay Packers 2024 Week 8: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Jaguars versus Packers 2024 NFL Week 8 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-5) will host the Green Bay Packers (5-2) this Sunday afternoon.

The Packers are riding high with a fully healthy Jordan Love at the helm, showcasing their classic white cheddar uniforms. In their last outing, they secured a thrilling 24-22 victory over the Houston Texans, capped off by a game-winning field goal from Brandon McManus as time expired.

On the other hand, Jacksonville has returned to the States after their annual two-game stint in London, where they managed to split their games against the Chicago Bears and New England Patriots. The Jaguars found their rhythm in a convincing 32-16 triumph over the Patriots at Wembley, with Trevor Lawrence completing 75% of his passes and connecting with rookie Brian Thomas Jr. for a touchdown.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Jacksonville Jaguars vs Green Bay Packers NFL game, plus plenty more.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Green Bay Packers: Date and kick-off time

The Jaguars will take on the Packers in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, October 27, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida.

Date Sunday, October 27 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue EverBank Stadium Location Jacksonville, Florida

How to watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs Green Bay Packers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Kenny Albert (play-by-play) and Jonathan Vilma (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo is currently offering a $20 discount on the first month for three of its U.S. subscription plans—Pro, Elite with Sports Plus, and Deluxe—for a limited time only. This promotion runs through October, making it the perfect moment to sign up if you’ve been considering the streaming service. For the Latino plan, the first-month discount is $8 rather than $20.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Jacksonville Jaguars vs Green Bay Packers

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 231 (CAR), 814 (NE) | Away: 386 (CAR), 811 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Green Bay Packers team news & key players

Jacksonville Jaguars team news

The Patriots jumped to a 10-0 advantage, but the Jaguars managed to mount a comeback in their most recent outing. Trevor Lawrence, the starting quarterback, hasn’t quite met the lofty expectations since entering the league, yet he was still granted a substantial contract extension by the Jaguars. He is averaging 218.1 passing yards per game, holding a 9-3 touchdown-to-interception ratio, and completing 62.1% of his throws. While Lawrence is known for his mobility, he hasn't utilized it much this season, averaging just 13.6 rushing yards per game.

Travis Etienne Jr. sat out the last game due to a hamstring injury and is listed as questionable for this matchup. If he is unable to play, Tank Bigsby will take over again, having had an outstanding performance against the Patriots. Bigsby currently leads the team with 415 rushing yards this season. Rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. is making a name for himself as more than just the other LSU alum alongside Malik Nabers. Standing at 6 feet 4 inches tall, Thomas leads the team with 30 receptions for 513 yards and four touchdowns in his inaugural year.

Jaguars injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries A. Wingard Safety Injured Reserve Knee E. Otomewo Defensive Lineman Questionable Calf D. Dixon Defensive End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL K. Robinson Running Back Injured Reserve Toe D. White Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee - ACL M. Smith Defensive Tackle Questionable Ankle C. Robinson Offensive Lineman Questionable Concussion F. Oluokun Linebacker Injured Reserve Foot T. Etienne Running Back Questionable Hamstring A. Blackson Defensive Lineman Out Undisclosed D. Duvernay Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Lower Body T. Summers Linebacker Questionable Ankle

Green Bay Packers team news

One of the most overlooked coaching feats of the season belongs to Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur. After Jordan Love went down with an injury, the Packers had to rely on Malik Willis, whom they had just acquired, to start in Weeks 2 and 3. Green Bay emerged victorious in both games, allowing them to seamlessly continue where they left off when Love returned. Since his comeback, they have gone 3-1, with their only defeat coming against the unexpectedly formidable Minnesota Vikings. In last week’s matchup against the Houston Texans, Love passed for 220 yards and three touchdowns, though he did throw two interceptions in the narrow win.

Love is supported by a talented group of young receivers, led by Jayden Reed, who has 29 receptions for 452 yards and three touchdowns. Romeo Doubs also provides a solid option, tallying 23 catches for 312 yards and two additional touchdowns. The leading running back is Josh Jacobs, the former Raider, who has rushed for 540 yards at an average of 4.5 yards per carry, but he has found the end zone only once this season.

Packers injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries M. Lloyd Running Back Injured Reserve Ankle D. Callis Cornerback Questionable Hamstring R. Starkey Wide Receiver Questionable Calf D. Whelan Punter Questionable Forearm T. Pitts Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed R. Goforth Linebacker Injured Reserve Ankle T. Davis Tight End Injured Reserve Shoulder A. Dillon Running Back Injured Reserve Neck J. Howard Running Back Questionable Undisclosed L. Davis Defensive Back Questionable Undisclosed A. McGough Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed J. Myers Offensive Lineman Questionable Wrist G. DuBose Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Shoulder L. Musgrave Tight End Injured Reserve Ankle D. Wyatt Defensive Lineman Questionable Ankle Q. Walker Linebacker Questionable Concussion C. Ballentine Cornerback Doubtful Ankle

More NFL news and coverage