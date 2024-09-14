Jacksonville Jaguars vs Cleveland Browns 2024 Week 2: How to Watch, Listen, Stream & Start Time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs Cleveland Browns NFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Cleveland Browns (0-1) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1) are both hunting for their first win of the season as they clash this Sunday at EverBank Stadium.

The Browns, coming off a solid 2023 where they snagged 11 victories and made the playoffs despite a carousel of quarterbacks due to Deshaun Watson's injuries, had high hopes for 2024 with their star QB back in action.

However, the lingering question in Cleveland now is whether the team's success last year was a result of Watson's absence rather than in spite of it. What's more, Watson is now caught up in yet another off-field controversy.

Meanwhile, the Jaguars are still reeling from a disastrous end to their 2023 season. After looking like a playoff shoo-in with an 8-3 record, they collapsed spectacularly, losing five of their last six games and missing the postseason.

They hoped to hit the reset button in Week 1, but instead, they saw a replay of their late-season woes. Despite building a two-touchdown lead and holding a 10-point advantage late into the third quarter, the Jags were shut out in the second half and fell to the Miami Dolphins on a last-second 52-yard field goal by Jason Sanders.

These two teams met last December, with the Browns edging out a 31-27 win at home. Now, the Jaguars have the home-field advantage—can they turn the tables and exact revenge?

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Cleveland Browns: Date and kick-off time

The Jaguars will take on the Browns in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, September 15, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida.

Date Sunday, September 15 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue EverBank Stadium Location Jacksonville, Florida

How to watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs Cleveland Browns on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Chris Lewis (play-by-play) and Jason McCourty (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Jacksonville Jaguars vs Cleveland Browns

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 230 (CAR), 814 (NE) | Away: 385 (CAR), 807 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Cleveland Browns team news & key players

Jacksonville Jaguars team news

Against Miami, QB Trevor Lawrence had a mixed bag in the second half but still managed to deliver a solid performance overall. He completed 57% of his passes, averaged about 8 yards per attempt, and tossed a touchdown without any interceptions. On the ground, the Jaguars found a bright spot with second-year running back Tank Bigsby, who dazzled with 73 rushing yards on 12 carries, averaging over 6 yards per run.

However, the Jaguars' defense had a rough outing trying to contain Tua Tagovailoa. The Miami quarterback was in commanding form, racking up 338 passing yards and completing 62% of his attempts, effectively picking apart the Jacksonville secondary.

Player Position Game Status Injury D. Thomas Safety Questionable Achilles A. Wingard Safety Injured Reserve Knee T. Campbell Cornerback Doubtful Hamstring D. Dixon Defensive end Injured Reserve Knee - ACL K. Robinson Running back Injured Reserve Toe D. White Wide receiver Injured Reserve Knee - ACL D. Smoot Defensive end Out Toe

Cleveland Browns team news

In Week 1, Deshaun Watson's performance was dismal, barely managing to complete half of his passes and accumulating a mere 169 yards on 45 attempts, which averages out to a paltry 3.75 yards per throw. Watson was sacked six times, threw two interceptions, and while he did manage a touchdown, his overall play was far from impressive. To compound the problem, he's also facing off-field issues that might further hinder his performance.

Running back Jerome Ford wasn't much better, struggling to gain traction with only 44 yards on 12 carries, though he did score the Browns' sole offensive touchdown. Amari Cooper, who dazzled last season, was notably absent from the game, and tight end David Njoku, who led the team with 44 yards before suffering an injury, has already been ruled out for Week 2.

The Browns' defense, touted as one of the league's top units, failed to live up to expectations. Despite notching three sacks and limiting opponents to 5.6 yards per pass attempt, they allowed 102 rushing yards on 25 carries and didn't force any turnovers—a stark contrast to their strong 2023 performance in that area.

The defense also struggled with a punt return touchdown contributing to their 33-point concession. With a shaky road record last season, the Browns need a strong showing to start reversing their fortunes.

Browns injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury B. Bouyer-Randle Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Conklin Tackle Questionable Knee N. Chubb Running back Physically unable to perform Knee - ACL + MCL J. Wills Tackle Questionable Knee - MCL M. Hurst Defensive tackle Questionable Ankle H. Adeniji Offensive tackle Injured Reserve Knee M. Diabate Linebacker Questionable Hip L. Wypler Center Injured Reserve Ankle T. Fields Linebacker Questionable Ankle D. Njoku Tight end Questionable Ankle C. Hughlett Long snapper Questionable Undisclosed

