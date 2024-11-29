How to watch and listen to Iowa Hawkeyes vs Nebraska Cornhuskers 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Iowa Hawkeyes versus Nebraska Cornhuskers NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-5) aim to secure their first road victory since September when they visit the Iowa Hawkeyes (7-4) on Friday night.

Nebraska snapped a four-game skid last week with a commanding 44-25 triumph over Wisconsin, securing their spot in a bowl game. Iowa, meanwhile, has been in fine form, winning three of its last four outings, including a 29-13 road victory over Maryland. Last year's clash between these Big Ten rivals saw Iowa edge Nebraska 13-10 on the road.

Iowa Hawkeyes vs Nebraska Cornhuskers: Date and kick-off time

The Hawkeyes will take on Cornhuskers in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Friday, November 29, 2024, at 10:30 pm ET/ 7:30 pm PT at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.

Date Friday, November 29, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue Kinnick Stadium Location Iowa City, Iowa

TV channel: NBC

Broadcasters: Paul Burmeister (play-by-play) and Colt McCoy (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Peacock

Audio Stream: Home: 195 (CAR), 957 (NE) | Away: 196 (CAR), 958 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Iowa Hawkeyes vs Nebraska Cornhuskers team news & key players

Iowa Hawkeyes team news

The Hawkeyes are hitting their stride late in the season, building momentum with three wins in four games to cement bowl eligibility. Each of those victories came by at least 16 points, starting with dominant performances against Northwestern and Wisconsin at home. Their latest success came at Maryland, where junior running back Kaleb Johnson delivered a standout showing, amassing 164 yards and a touchdown on 35 carries.

Freshman running back Kamari Moulton also made an impact, tallying 114 rushing yards and a score on just 12 attempts. Johnson, one of the premier backs in college football this year, has accumulated an impressive 1,492 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns this season.

Nebraska Cornhuskers team news

For Nebraska, freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola turned in one of his sharpest performances to date, completing 28 of 38 passes for 293 yards and a touchdown. He developed a strong connection with freshman wide receiver Jacory Barney Jr., who caught nine passes for 85 yards. Sophomore running back Dante Dowdell was highly productive in the red zone, converting 10 carries into 41 yards and three touchdowns.

Another bright spot for the Cornhuskers was sophomore running back Emmett Johnson, who racked up 113 rushing yards while averaging an impressive 7.1 yards per carry. Importantly, Raiola avoided throwing an interception for the first time in five games, and maintaining that level of discipline will be key for Nebraska as they face a stout Iowa defense.

