How to watch and listen to Iowa Hawkeyes vs Nebraska Cornhuskers 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-5) aim to secure their first road victory since September when they visit the Iowa Hawkeyes (7-4) on Friday night.
Nebraska snapped a four-game skid last week with a commanding 44-25 triumph over Wisconsin, securing their spot in a bowl game. Iowa, meanwhile, has been in fine form, winning three of its last four outings, including a 29-13 road victory over Maryland. Last year's clash between these Big Ten rivals saw Iowa edge Nebraska 13-10 on the road.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Iowa Hawkeyes vs Nebraska Cornhuskers NCAAF game, plus plenty more.
Iowa Hawkeyes vs Nebraska Cornhuskers: Date and kick-off time
The Hawkeyes will take on Cornhuskers in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Friday, November 29, 2024, at 10:30 pm ET/ 7:30 pm PT at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
|Date
|Friday, November 29, 2024
|Kick-off Time
|7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT
|Venue
|Kinnick Stadium
|Location
|Iowa City, Iowa
How to watch Iowa Hawkeyes vs Nebraska Cornhuskers on TV & stream live online
TV channel: NBC
- Broadcasters: Paul Burmeister (play-by-play) and Colt McCoy (color analyst) are on the game call.
Streaming service: Peacock
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Iowa Hawkeyes vs Nebraska Cornhuskers
Audio Stream: Home: 195 (CAR), 957 (NE) | Away: 196 (CAR), 958 (NE)
SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.
Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Iowa Hawkeyes vs Nebraska Cornhuskers team news & key players
Iowa Hawkeyes team news
The Hawkeyes are hitting their stride late in the season, building momentum with three wins in four games to cement bowl eligibility. Each of those victories came by at least 16 points, starting with dominant performances against Northwestern and Wisconsin at home. Their latest success came at Maryland, where junior running back Kaleb Johnson delivered a standout showing, amassing 164 yards and a touchdown on 35 carries.
Freshman running back Kamari Moulton also made an impact, tallying 114 rushing yards and a score on just 12 attempts. Johnson, one of the premier backs in college football this year, has accumulated an impressive 1,492 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns this season.
Nebraska Cornhuskers team news
For Nebraska, freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola turned in one of his sharpest performances to date, completing 28 of 38 passes for 293 yards and a touchdown. He developed a strong connection with freshman wide receiver Jacory Barney Jr., who caught nine passes for 85 yards. Sophomore running back Dante Dowdell was highly productive in the red zone, converting 10 carries into 41 yards and three touchdowns.
Another bright spot for the Cornhuskers was sophomore running back Emmett Johnson, who racked up 113 rushing yards while averaging an impressive 7.1 yards per carry. Importantly, Raiola avoided throwing an interception for the first time in five games, and maintaining that level of discipline will be key for Nebraska as they face a stout Iowa defense.
More college football news and coverage
- How to watch and live stream college football in 2024
- Top storylines to watch in college football during the 2024 season
- Five names to follow from Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List
- How the 12-team College Football Playoff will work: Rules, dates, more
- Top College Football Freshmen in Best Positions to make an impact in 2024