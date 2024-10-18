How to watch and listen to Iowa State Cyclones vs UCF Knights 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Iowa State Cyclones vs UCF Knights NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The No. 12 Iowa State Cyclones (6-0) are set to host a Big 12 clash against the UCF Knights (3-3) this Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Iowa State Cyclones vs UCF Knights NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Iowa State Cyclones vs UCF Knights: Date and kick-off time

The Iowa State Cyclones will take on UCF Knights in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, October 19, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.

Date Saturday, October 19, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue Jack Trice Stadium Location Ames, Iowa

How to watch Iowa State Cyclones vs UCF Knights on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FS1

Broadcasters: Trent Rush (play-by-play) and Spencer Tillman (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Iowa State Cyclones vs UCF Knights

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 390 (CAR), 980 (NE) | Home: 83 (CAR), 83 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Iowa State Cyclones vs UCF Knights team news & key players

Iowa State Cyclones team news

In the victory against the Mountaineers, Rocco Becht spearheaded the Cyclones' offense, throwing for 265 yards with a completion rate of 69.2%, going 18-of-26 with one touchdown and no interceptions. Carson Hansen was a standout on the ground, carrying the ball 20 times for 96 yards, averaging 4.8 yards per carry, and finding the end zone three times. Jayden Higgins also made his mark, recording six receptions for 102 yards, averaging 17.0 yards per catch.

One of the primary reasons the Iowa State Cyclones have managed to remain atop the Big 12 standings is their well-rounded offensive approach. Traditionally reliant on their running game, they have now developed a potent passing attack to complement it. With what is likely the most talented receiving corps in the conference, they can count on an experienced quarterback like Becht to distribute the ball effectively. Their defense has also been a key factor, employing a strategy that disrupts opponents, allowing the offense to control the clock while forcing defenses to drive the length of the field, leading to considerable success.

UCF Knights team news

The UCF Knights have found their strength in the running game over recent seasons. This year, they sought to enhance this approach by bringing in a dual-threat quarterback from the transfer portal. RJ Harvey has emerged as one of the top running backs in the conference, but the lack of a balanced passing attack has allowed defenses to focus on him. KJ Jefferson, while seasoned at quarterback, hasn’t developed his throwing skills as much as the coaching staff might have hoped. The Knights' defense will need to step up in this matchup; if they can make critical stops, it will give their offense a fighting chance.

Jacurri Brown led the Knights in their matchup against the Bearcats, passing for 207 yards with a completion rate of 65.0%, going 13-for-20. He also contributed on the ground, rushing 16 times for 84 yards. Harvey had a solid performance as well, carrying the ball 17 times for 94 yards, averaging 5.5 yards per carry, and adding two receptions for 31 yards. Kobe Hudson was a key target in the game, securing seven catches for 114 yards, averaging 16.3 yards per reception, and finding the end zone once.

