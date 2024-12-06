How to watch and listen to Iowa State vs Arizona State Big 12 Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Iowa State vs Arizona State Big 12 Championship game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Iowa State and Arizona State are set to clash in this weekend's Big 12 Championship, with a coveted spot in the College Football Playoff hanging in the balance.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Iowa State vs Arizona State Big 12 Championship game, plus plenty more.

Iowa State vs Arizona State Big 12 Championship game: Date and kick-off time

The Cyclones will take on the Sun Devils in a highly anticipated Big 12 Championship game on Saturday, December 7, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.

Date Saturday, December 7, 2024 Kick-off Time 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT Venue AT&T Stadium Location Arlington, TX

How to watch Iowa State vs Arizona State Big 12 Championship game on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ABC

Broadcasters: Joe Tessitore (play-by-play) and Jesse Palmer (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: ESPN+

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Iowa State vs Arizona State Big 12 Championship game

Audio Stream: Home: 82 (CAR), 82 (NE) | Away: 198 (CAR), 952 (NE) | National: 80 (CAR), 80 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Iowa State vs Arizona State team news & key players

Iowa State Cyclones team news

The Cyclones' offense revolves around quarterback Rocco Becht, who has been a model of consistency this season. Completing 228 of his 285 passes, Becht has racked up 3,021 yards through the air with 20 touchdowns. He's thrown just eight interceptions while enduring 14 sacks. A dual-threat under center, Becht has also contributed on the ground, amassing 272 rushing yards and finding the end zone seven times.

In the receiving corps, Jayden Higgins has been the go-to option, hauling in 80 catches for 1,068 yards and nine touchdowns. Jaylin Noel has also been pivotal, recording 67 receptions for 1,013 yards and six scores. Complementing the duo is tight end Gabe Burkle, who has chipped in with 17 catches for 208 yards. On the ground, Carson Hansen leads the charge with 618 rushing yards on 125 carries, crossing the goal line 11 times. Meanwhile, Abu Sama III and Jaylon Jackson have added depth to the run game, contributing 547 and 373 yards, respectively, with Sama scoring twice this season.

Arizona State Sun Devils team news

For Arizona State, Sam Leavitt has been the catalyst for their offense. He has completed 180 of his 287 passing attempts, tallying 2,444 yards and 21 touchdowns, with only five interceptions. Leavitt has also shown his mobility, rushing for 350 yards and four touchdowns.

In the passing game, Jordyn Tyson has been a standout, leading the Sun Devils with 75 receptions for 1,101 yards and ten touchdowns, though his availability for this game is uncertain due to injury. Xavier Guillory has made an impact with 17 catches for 291 yards and three touchdowns, while tight end Chamon Metayer has contributed 28 receptions for 285 yards and five scores.

However, the heart of Arizona State's attack lies with running back Cam Skattebo, who has been sensational. Skattebo has not only caught 35 passes for 468 yards and two touchdowns but has also been a force on the ground, rushing for 1,398 yards and an impressive 17 touchdowns this season.

