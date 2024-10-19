How to watch and listen to Indiana Hoosiers vs Nebraska Cornhuskers 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Indiana Hoosiers vs Nebraska Cornhuskers NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Big Ten football gears up this weekend as the Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) travel to face off against the undefeated No. 16 Indiana Hoosiers (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) in Week 8 action in Bloomington, Indiana, set for Saturday.

Indiana Hoosiers vs Nebraska Cornhuskers: Date and kick-off time

Indiana Hoosiers vs Nebraska Cornhuskers: Date and kick-off time

The Indiana Hoosiers will take on Nebraska Cornhuskers in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, October 19, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Date Saturday, October 19, 2024 Kick-off Time 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT Venue Indiana University Memorial Stadium Location Bloomington, Indiana

How to watch Indiana Hoosiers vs Nebraska Cornhuskers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Gus Johnson (play-by-play) and Joel Klatt (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Indiana Hoosiers vs Nebraska Cornhuskers

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 384 (CAR), 974 (NE) | Home: 82 (CAR), 82 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Indiana Hoosiers vs Nebraska Cornhuskers team news & key players

Indiana Hoosiers team news

Kurtis Rourke has made a seamless transition to the Indiana Hoosiers in his debut season, posting an impressive 14-to-2 touchdown-to-interception ratio. His 1,752 passing yards are bolstered by the second-highest quarterback rating in the country (91.9). Previously a three-year starter for the Ohio Bobcats, Rourke has adapted swiftly to his new team and even added 44 rushing yards and two touchdowns in six games.

Ty Son Lawton has been a key part of Indiana’s run game, amassing 329 yards on the ground along with seven rushing touchdowns in six games.

Nebraska Cornhuskers team news

Dylan Raiola has quickly proven he's more than capable in his freshman season with the Cornhuskers, throwing nine touchdown passes against just three interceptions and helping his team reach a 5-1 record. He’s amassed 1,358 passing yards so far, surpassing 200 yards through the air in four of six contests.

On the ground, Dante Dowdell has been a solid contributor, racking up 334 rushing yards across six games, averaging 55.7 yards per game with five touchdowns. Isaiah Neyor has shined in the receiving corps, grabbing 17 passes for 291 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 48.5 yards per game.

