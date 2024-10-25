How to watch today's Indiana Hoosiers vs Washington Huskies NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Indiana Hoosiers vs Washington Huskies NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Saturday's college football schedule kicks off with an exciting Big Ten showdown between the Washington Huskies (4-3) and the 13th-ranked Indiana Hoosiers (7-0).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Indiana Hoosiers vs Washington Huskies NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Indiana Hoosiers vs Washington Huskies: Date and kick-off time

The Indiana Hoosiers will take on Washington Huskies in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, October 26, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT, at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana.

Date Saturday, October 26, 2024 at Kick-off Time 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT Venue Memorial Stadium Location Bloomington, Indiana

How to watch Indiana Hoosiers vs Washington Huskies on TV & stream live online

TV channel: BTN

Broadcasters: Guy Haberman (play-by-play) and Yogi Roth (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Paramount+

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Indiana Hoosiers vs Washington Huskies

Audio Stream: Home: 195 (CAR), 957 (NE) | Away: 372 (CAR), 372 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Indiana Hoosiers vs Washington Huskies team news & key players

Indiana Hoosiers team news

The Indiana Hoosiers are coming off a commanding 56-7 win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers last weekend, but they'll be without quarterback Kurtis Rourke (thumb) for this game. Tayven Jackson will step in, having completed 12 of 18 passes (66.7%) for 225 yards and three touchdowns this season.

Out wide, Elijah Sarratt has been the go-to target with 32 catches for 578 yards and three scores. On the ground, Justice Ellison leads the rushing attack with 514 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging an impressive 7.0 yards per carry.

Washington Huskies team news

Will Rogers threw for 195 yards, with one touchdown and an interception, completing 22-of-34 passes. Backup Demond Williams Jr. went 12-of-16 for 71 yards, adding a touchdown and 23 rushing yards on three carries. Jonah Coleman led the rushing attack with 80 yards on nine carries.

Defensively, the Huskies gave up 328 total yards, including 220 on the ground. Key injuries include Charlie Crowell and Kevin Green Jr., who are out, while Owen Coutts, Quentin Moore, Ryan Otton, and Russell Davis are questionable.

