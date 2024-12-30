How to watch and listen to Illinois vs South Carolina 2024 Citrus Bowl game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Illinois vs South Carolina 2024 Citrus Bowl game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Illinois Fighting Illini will square off against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Tuesday at Camping World Stadium in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Illinois vs South Carolina 2024 Citrus Bowl game, plus plenty more.

Illinois vs South Carolina 2024 Citrus Bowl game: Date and kick-off time

The Fighting Illini will take on the Gamecocks in a highly anticipated 2024 Citrus Bowl game on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, at 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Date Tuesday, December 31 Kick-off Time 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT Venue Camping World Stadium Location Orlando, Florida

How to watch Illinois vs South Carolina 2024 Citrus Bowl game on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ABC

Broadcasters: Mark Jones (play-by-play) and Roddy Jones (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Illinois vs South Carolina 2024 Citrus Bowl game

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Illinois vs South Carolina team news & key players

Illinois Fighting Illini team news

Illinois, on the other hand, is grappling with more significant injury concerns, with absences spread across both offense and defense. Three wide receivers are either out or questionable, along with a backup tight end and running back who won’t be available. Against a formidable South Carolina squad, the Illini may find their depth tested and will likely need to put up points in bunches to stay competitive.

Sitting at 9-3 has been somewhat surprising for an Illinois team whose defense ranks 71st nationally while their offense comes in at 91st. Against a top-15 offense like South Carolina’s, their inability to establish a dominant run game could be their undoing—especially with a passing attack lacking significant firepower. Quarterback Luke Altmyer (21 touchdowns, 5 interceptions) has been reliable, protecting the football effectively. However, outside of Pat Bryant, the Illini lack explosive playmakers, which could hinder their ability to keep pace.

South Carolina Gamecocks team news

The South Carolina Gamecocks enter this matchup with six players listed on the injury report, most of whom play on the offensive side of the ball. However, the silver lining for South Carolina is that these are primarily depth players, with only one considered doubtful. Their absences are unlikely to disrupt the offensive flow significantly.

South Carolina has long been recognized for its defensive prowess, but their strides on offense this season have been equally impressive. Ranking 34th nationally in rushing and logging the ninth-most carries per game in the country, their ground game has become a key weapon. Facing an Illinois defense that ranks 73rd against the run provides a golden opportunity for the Gamecocks to dictate the pace through their rushing attack. Defensively, South Carolina is a powerhouse, ranking in the top 20 across most major statistical categories. Their physicality and athleticism in the trenches could prove overwhelming for the Illini.

Freshman quarterback LaNorris Sellers has been outstanding, showcasing poise beyond his years. If he continues his upward trajectory, the Gamecocks’ success might not hinge solely on their defense.

