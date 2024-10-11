How to watch and listen to Illinois Fighting Illini vs Purdue Boilermakers 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Illinois vs Purdue NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini (4-1) welcome the Purdue Boilermakers (1-4) to Memorial Stadium in a Big Ten rivals showdown, on Saturday, October 12, 2024.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Illinois Fighting Illini vs Purdue Boilermakers NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Illinois Fighting Illini vs Purdue Boilermakers: Date and kick-off time

The Illinois Fighting Illini will take on the Purdue Boilermakers in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, October 12, 2024, at 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, IL.

Date Saturday, October 12, 2024 Kick-off Time 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT Venue Memorial Stadium Location Champaign, Illinois

How to watch Illinois Fighting Illini vs Purdue Boilermakers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FS1

Broadcasters: Eric Collins (play-by-play), Spencer Tillman (color analyst)

Streaming service: FuboTV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Illinois Fighting Illini vs Purdue Boilermakers

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 372 (CAR), 372 (NE) | Home: 197 (CAR), 959 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Illinois Fighting Illini vs Purdue Boilermakers team news & key players

Illinois Fighting Illini team news

Illinois quarterback Hudson Card struggled in the loss to Wisconsin, completing just 11 of 21 attempts for 111 yards. He did not throw any touchdowns or interceptions. Devin Mockobee had a solid performance on the ground, carrying the ball 11 times for 45 yards, averaging 4.1 yards per carry, and adding two receptions for 25 yards. Max Klare contributed with 26 receiving yards, catching two passes out of four targets.

In terms of injuries, sophomore wide receiver C.J. Smith, who has yet to play in 2024 due to an injury, is questionable for Saturday's game.

Senior wide receiver Jayden Dixon-Veal is also a doubt for the Purdue game. Max Klare is a key player in the offense, with the sophomore tight end racking up 219 receiving yards.

Purdue Boilermakers team news

The Boilermakers suffered a tough defeat in their last outing, falling to the Wisconsin Badgers by a score of 52-6. In that game against the Nittany Lions, Luke Altmyer passed for 185 yards, throwing one touchdown and one interception, completing 16 of his 25 attempts for a completion rate of 64.0%. Kaden Feagin carried the ball 13 times, gaining 64 yards for an average of 4.9 yards per carry, and also caught two passes for 12 yards.

Meanwhile, Zakhari Franklin made four receptions for 49 yards, averaging 12.3 yards per catch in the game against the Nittany Lions.

