How to watch and listen to Illinois Fighting Illini vs Minnesota Golden Gophers 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

A clash of Big Ten rivals unfolds on Saturday afternoon as the Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-3) take on the No. 24 Illinois Fighting Illini (6-2) at Memorial Stadium.

Illinois Fighting Illini vs Minnesota Golden Gophers: Date and kick-off time

The Illinois Fighting Illini will take on Minnesota Golden Gophers in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 2, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT, at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois.

Date Saturday, November 2, 2024 Kick-off Time 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT Venue Memorial Stadium Location Champaign, Illinois

How to watch Illinois Fighting Illini vs Minnesota Golden Gophers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FS1

Broadcasters: Tim Brando (play-by-play) and Devin Gardner (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Illinois Fighting Illini vs Minnesota Golden Gophers

Audio Stream: Home: 196 (CAR), 958 (NE) | Away: 383 (CAR), 973 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Illinois Fighting Illini vs Minnesota Golden Gophers team news & key players

Illinois Fighting Illini team news

For Illinois, Luke Altmyer struggled against Oregon, completing 17 of 35 attempts for just 161 passing yards, failing to throw any touchdowns while tossing two interceptions. Aidan Laughery led the rushing attack with 69 yards, while Zakhari Franklin topped the receiving charts with 72 yards on six receptions. Defensively, Xavier Scott made five solo tackles but did not have any assists, and Gabe Jacas stood out with one sack. Tyson Rooks contributed the lone interception for the Fighting Illini in that matchup.

Minnesota Golden Gophers team news

In their last win over Maryland, Minnesota's Max Brosmer excelled as the starting quarterback, completing 26 of 33 passes for an impressive 320 yards, along with four touchdown throws and no interceptions. Darius Taylor was the standout performer on the ground, rushing for 81 yards and scoring one touchdown. Daniel Jackson was the top target in the receiving corps, racking up 117 yards on nine catches and two touchdowns. Defensively, Cody Lindenberg led with five solo tackles and five assists, although the team did not record any sacks. Meanwhile, Justin Walley and Koi Perich each secured an interception during the game.

