How to watch and listen to Illinois Fighting Illini vs Michigan Wolverines 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

A ranked showdown in the Big Ten highlights Week 8 of the college football slate, as the No. 22 Illinois Fighting Illini (5-1) welcome the No. 24 Michigan Wolverines (4-2) on Saturday.

Illinois Fighting Illini vs Michigan Wolverines: Date and kick-off time

The Illinois Fighting Illini will take on Michigan Wolverines in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, October 19, 2024, at 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT, at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois.

Date Saturday, October 19, 2024 Kick-off Time 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT Venue Memorial Stadium Location Champaign, Illinois

How to watch Illinois Fighting Illini vs Michigan Wolverines on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Brad Nessler (play-by-play) and Gary Danielson (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Paramount+

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Illinois Fighting Illini vs Michigan Wolverines

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 197 (CAR), 959 (NE) | Home: 196 (CAR), 958 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Illinois Fighting Illini vs Michigan Wolverines team news & key players

Illinois Fighting Illini team news

QB Luke Altmyer has taken a big leap in his second season at Champaign, emerging as the driving force behind Illinois’ top-20 offense in EPA/Pass. The junior has racked up 14 touchdown passes while throwing only one interception, completing over two-thirds of his throws for 1,426 yards. Altmyer also brings some mobility to the table, adding 90 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Isaiah Bryant has been a key target in the passing game, recording 26 catches for 446 yards (74.3 per game) and seven touchdowns over six contests. On the ground, Kaden Feagin has contributed 306 rushing yards (61.2 per game) and three touchdowns, solidifying Illinois' balanced attack.

Michigan Wolverines team news

Michigan has struggled offensively, especially in the passing game, but they may have found a spark in their loss to Washington when Jack Tuttle replaced Alex Orji at quarterback. Before the switch, Michigan had managed no points and averaged just 2.9 yards per play with Orji under center. After Tuttle took over, the offense put up 17 points and increased its efficiency to 5.2 yards per play. While Tuttle has been named the starter, Orji's ability as a strong runner could still see him get some snaps.

Defensively, Michigan has been dominant against the run, leading the Big Ten in rushing defense with just 458 yards allowed on the ground. However, their secondary has shown some vulnerability. If Michigan can stifle Illinois' ground game and make them one-dimensional, they should be able to apply pressure on Altmyer, making things difficult for the Illini offense.

