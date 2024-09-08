This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
NFC Wild Card Playoffs - New York Giants v Minnesota VikingsGetty Images Sport
Watch Vikings @ Giants on FOX with Fubo
Abhinav Sharma

New York Giants vs Minnesota Vikings 2024 Week 1: How to Watch, Listen, Stream & Start Time

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know on how to watch New York Giants versus Minnesota Vikings NFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Minnesota Vikings are set to start the 2024 NFL season with an away game against the New York Giants. Both teams ended the 2023 season with subpar records and missed out on the playoffs.

Listen to the play-by-play of the game on SiriusXM
Get 3 months for just $1!

The Vikings are embarking on a new chapter at quarterback following Kirk Cousins' departure in free agency this offseason.

Meanwhile, the Giants have also lost a key player, with running back Saquon Barkley moving to the Eagles. The Giants are hoping for better health at quarterback this year and aim to make a playoff return after a year on the sidelines.

The visitors has won four of the last five meetings between these two sides, though New York won most recently, a 31-24 victory in the Wild Card Playoffs in January 2023.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to New York Giants vs Minnesota Vikings NFL game, plus plenty more.

New York Giants vs Minnesota Vikings: Date and kick-off time

The Giants will take on the Vikings in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, September 8, at 1:00 pm ET or 10:00 am PT, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

DateSunday, September 8, 2024
Kick-off Time1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT
VenueMetLife Stadium
LocationEast Rutherford, New Jersey

How to watch New York Giants vs Minnesota Vikings on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX (regional)

  • Broadcasters: Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (analyst), and Megan Olivi (sideline) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

Start a free 7 day Fubo trial
Sign up now

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Right now you can get your first month of Fubo's Pro-tier subscription for $50 instead of $80. The Elite with Sports Plus plan is down from $100 to $70 for the first month and the top-level Deluxe package is $80 as opposed to the usual $110.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of New York Giants vs Minnesota Vikings

Local radio:

  • New York - WFAN 101.9 FM, WFAN 660 AM, Q104.3 FM
  • KFAN (100.3-FM), KTLK 1130-AM and the five-state Vikings Radio Network

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 387 (CAR), 820 (NE) | Home: 232 (CAR), 823 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Listen to every NFL game live on SiriusXM!
Subscribe today from $1

New York Giants vs Minnesota Vikings team news & key players

New York Giants team news

Daniel Jones returns to action after a full recovery from knee surgery. Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen are confident they've bolstered the offense around him. Malik Nabers, drafted 6th overall, steps in as the new WR1. The offensive line features a mix of new but seasoned players to better shield Jones. This season marks the first time since 2017 that the Giants will play without Saquon Barkley on the roster, with Devin Singletary stepping into the RB1 role.

On defense, the Giants have added star linebacker Brian Burns from Carolina to strengthen their pass rush alongside Kayvon Thibodeaux. Ultimately, the Giants' success will hinge on Jones making smart decisions, as they aim to improve on their 6-11 record from the previous season.

Giants injury list

PlayerPositionGame StatusInjuries
I. McKenzieWide ReceiverQuestionableLower Body
T. NubinSafetyQuestionableFoot
S. Thomas-OliverCornerbackQuestionableUndisclosed
C. BrownLinebackerInjured ReserveUndisclosed
E. RileyDefensive BackInjured ReserveConcussion
Y. CajusteTackleQuestionableLeg
R. BullockKickerQuestionableHamstring
M. AdamsLinebackerInjured ReserveGroin
A. SchlottmannOffensive LinemanInjured ReserveLower Leg
D. JonesQuarterbackQuestionableUndisclosed
T. HorneDefensive TackleInjured ReserveAchilles
D. HoustonWide ReceiverQuestionableUndisclosed
T. JacksonTight EndQuestionableUndisclosed
M. GoodrichCornerbackQuestionableHamstring
K. HayesDefensive BackQuestionableUndisclosed
R. AndersonDefensive LinemanQuestionableHamstring
O. OghoufoLinebackerQuestionableHamstring
D. JohnsonLinebackerInjured ReserveAnkle
C. CotaWide receiverQuestionableUndisclosed

Minnesota Vikings team news

The Vikings chose J.J. McCarthy as their quarterback of the future in April, but he was sidelined with a knee injury during the preseason. As a result, Sam Darnold will take on the role of QB1, tasked with steering an offense brimming with talent. At the forefront of this unit is Justin Jefferson, widely regarded as one of the top wide receivers in the league. He will be complemented by Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson in the starting lineup. Aaron Jones, who had a successful stint in Green Bay, joins Darnold in the Minnesota backfield. If Darnold can deliver, this offense is poised to generate plenty of points.

On defense, the Vikings are relying on Jonathan Greenard to put pressure on opposing quarterbacks and veteran Stephon Gilmore to shut down threats on the perimeter and lead the secondary. They are hoping these efforts will help them improve upon their 7-10 record from last season.

Vikings injury list

PlayerPositionGame StatusInjuries
M. KnowlesWide ReceiverQuestionableUndisclosed
T. HockensonTight EndPhysically Unable to PerformKnee - ACL + MCL
M. BlackmonCornerbackInjured ReserveKnee - ACL
N. ThompsonCornerbackInjured ReserveKnee
J. McCarthyQuarterbackInjured ReserveKnee - Meniscus
J. RedmondDefensive TackleQuestionableUndisclosed
J. CoxLinebackerQuestionableUndisclosed
Q. RocheLinebackerQuestionableUndisclosed
J. FlaxOffensive LinemanInjured ReserveUndisclosed
T. KnoxTight EndQuestionableUndisclosed
D. RisnerGuardInjured ReserveUndisclosed
G. MurphyLinebackerInjured ReserveUndisclosed
J. AhoDefensive TackleQuestionableUndisclosed
K. NwangwuRunning BackQuestionableUndisclosed
C. CronkTackleQuestionableUndisclosed

More NFL news and coverage

Advertisement