New York Giants vs Philadelphia Eagles 2024 Week 7: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Giants versus Eagles 2024 NFL Week 7 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Saquon Barkley is set to make his return to MetLife Stadium this Sunday as the Philadelphia Eagles face off against his former team, the New York Giants.

Philadelphia enters the contest with a 3-2 record this season. The Eagles have secured wins over the Packers, Saints, and Browns, while suffering defeats to Atlanta and Tampa Bay. They've alternated between victories and losses to kick off their campaign. In their most recent outing on October 13, they edged past the Browns with a 20-16 win.

Meanwhile, New York sits at 2-4 overall. The Giants opened the season with back-to-back losses to Minnesota and Washington but found their first win in Week 3 against Cleveland. Since then, they've dropped games to the Cowboys and Bengals, while picking up a road victory against Seattle. The Giants have struggled at home, going 0-3 at MetLife Stadium. Their latest loss came on October 13, when they fell 17-7 to the Bengals on Sunday Night Football.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to New York Giants vs Philadelphia Eagles NFL game, plus plenty more.

New York Giants vs Philadelphia Eagles: Date and kick-off time

The Giants will take on the Eagles in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, October 21, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Date Sunday, October 21 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue MetLife Stadium Location East Rutherford, New Jersey

How to watch New York Giants vs Philadelphia Eagles on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Chris Myers (play-by-play) and Mark Sanchez (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo is currently offering a $20 discount on the first month for three of its U.S. subscription plans—Pro, Elite with Sports Plus, and Deluxe—for a limited time only. This promotion runs through October, making it the perfect moment to sign up if you’ve been considering the streaming service. For the Latino plan, the first-month discount is $8 rather than $20.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of New York Giants vs Philadelphia Eagles

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 233 (CAR), 823 (NE) | Away: 387 (CAR), 825 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

New York Giants vs Philadelphia Eagles team news & key players

New York Giants team news

In their most recent outing, the Giants fell 17-7 to the Bengals on Sunday Night Football on October 13. The team’s lone touchdown came courtesy of a one-yard rushing score by Tyrone Tracy Jr., which tied the game at 7-7.

However, the Giants' offense faltered after that, with their final three drives ending in two missed field goals and a turnover on downs. Overall, New York managed just 309 total yards, went 5-for-15 on third-down conversions, and committed a turnover.

Quarterback Daniel Jones struggled, throwing for only 205 yards while completing 22 of his 41 pass attempts. He averaged just five yards per completion and also threw an interception. On the ground, Jones led the team with 56 rushing yards, underscoring a rough night for the Giants’ offense. They sorely missed rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers, who was sidelined with a concussion, though he’s expected to be back in the lineup this week.

So far this season, Jones has completed 62.1% of his passes, racking up 1,343 yards, six touchdowns, and four interceptions. Devin Singletary leads the Giants with 221 rushing yards, but he's been sidelined for several weeks due to a groin injury. He’s also likely to return for the upcoming game. On defense, safety Tyler Nubin has been a standout, leading the team with 39 tackles.

Giants injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries I. McKenzie Wide Receiver Questionable Lower Body T. Nubin Safety Questionable Foot C. Brown Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed C. Coughlin Linebacker Out Pectoral E. Riley Defensive Back Injured Reserve Concussion Y. Cajuste Tackle Questionable Leg G. Olszewski Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Groin A. Schlottmann Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Lower Leg T. Horne Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Achilles D. Houston Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed T. Jackson Tight End Questionable Undisclosed M. Goodrich Cornerback Questionable Hamstring K. Hayes Defensive Back Questionable Undisclosed R. Anderson Defensive Lineman Questionable Hamstring O. Oghoufo Linebacker Questionable Hamstring D. Johnson Linebacker Injured Reserve Ankle A. Robinson Cornerback Questionable Knee - ACL + MCL J. Corbin Running Back Questionable Undisclosed D. Belton Safety Questionable Illness T. Herndon Cornerback Questionable Concussion S. Harlow Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed G. Gano Kicker Injured Reserve Hamstring J. Phillips Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Wrist K. Thibodeaux Linebacker Injured Reserve Wrist B. Burns Linebacker Questionable Groin A. Jackson Cornerback Out Neck D. Lawrence Defensive Lineman Questionable Hip L. Cager Tight End Questionable Undisclosed S. Lemieux Guard Injured Reserve Ankle J. Gillan Punter Out Hamstring A. Thomas Tackle Injured Reserve Foot

Philadelphia Eagles team news

Philadelphia's defense stepped up in a big way against the Browns, preventing them from scoring an offensive touchdown. Cleveland's only score came from a blocked field goal that was returned for a touchdown right before halftime.

The Eagles clinched the win late in the game, thanks to a 45-yard touchdown strike from Jalen Hurts to DeVonta Smith with under eight minutes left. Hurts put up 264 yards on 16-of-25 passing, connecting for two touchdowns. On the ground, Saquon Barkley chipped in with 47 rushing yards, while the wide receiver duo of AJ Brown and Smith returned to action, combining for 180 yards and two touchdowns after missing the previous game.

While the Eagles' offense has done enough to secure victories, it hasn't been as explosive as fans had hoped. Hurts has completed 67.5% of his passes, racking up 1,194 yards, six touchdowns, and four interceptions so far. Barkley has been one of the league's top backs, averaging 5.3 yards per carry and finding the end zone four times this season, averaging 96.4 rushing yards per game.

Eagles injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries S. Brown Safety Physically Unable to Perform Knee - ACL M. Garner Cornerback Questionable Hamstring A. Okwuegbunam Tight End Injured Reserve Abdomen L. Clark Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Carter Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed T. Jackson Defensive End Questionable Undisclosed D. Goedert Tight End Out Hamstring B. Scott Running Back Out Undisclosed J. Harris Wide Receiver Questionable Concussion M. Goodrich Cornerback Questionable Hamstring A. Smith Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Ankle J. Bradberry Cornerback Injured Reserve Lower Leg W. Shipley Running Back Questionable Neck D. Slay Cornerback Questionable Knee J. Jones Wide Receiver Questionable Concussion R. Johnson Tackle Questionable Undisclosed D. Allen Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed E. Ricks Cornerback Questionable Groin B. Covey Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Shoulder B. Smith Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed J. Mailata Tackle Injured Reserve Hamstring

More NFL news and coverage