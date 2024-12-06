How to watch and listen to Georgia vs Texas SEC Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Georgia vs Texas SEC Championship game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The stage is set for a thrilling showdown in the 2024 SEC Championship Game as the No. 2 Texas Longhorns take on the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon. These two powerhouses previously squared off earlier this season, with Georgia securing a 30-15 victory in Austin.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Georgia vs Texas SEC Championship game, plus plenty more.

Georgia vs Texas SEC Championship game: Date and kick-off time

The Bulldogs will take on the Longhorns in a highly anticipated SEC Championship game on Saturday, December 7, 2024, at 4:00 pm ET/ 1:00 pm PT, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Date Saturday, December 7, 2024 Kick-off Time 4:00 pm ET/ 1:00 pm PT Venue Mercedes-Benz Stadium Location Atlanta, GA

How to watch Georgia vs Texas SEC Championship game on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ABC

Broadcasters: Chris Fowler (play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: ESPN+

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Georgia vs Texas SEC Championship game

Audio Stream: Home: 84 (CAR), 84 (NE) | Away: 191 (CAR), 961 (NE) | National: 190 (CAR), 960 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Georgia vs Texas team news & key players

Georgia Bulldogs team news

Carson Beck entered the season as one of the most heralded returning quarterbacks in college football. Leading all returning FBS signal-callers with 3,949 passing yards in 2023, Beck also posted an impressive 91.5 PFF offensive grade. He opened the year as a Heisman Trophy favorite with 4-to-1 odds but has faced a challenging stretch lately.

Over the past four games, Beck has thrown nine interceptions, bringing his season total to 12. Despite these struggles, the senior quarterback has still thrown 28 touchdowns—fifth most among Power Five quarterbacks—and maintained an 82.4 PFF offensive grade. However, his performance under pressure has been worrisome, with a 32nd-percentile passing grade and just a 38.5% completion rate when facing the heat.

Texas Longhorns team news

The Longhorns are fueled by one of the most potent offenses in the nation, averaging an impressive 34.8 points per game, ranking 21st nationally.

Texas also boasts a deep and talented quarterback group featuring starter Quinn Ewers and highly-touted backup Arch Manning. Ewers has been effective, completing 67.2% of his passes for 2,303 yards and maintaining a 24-to-7 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Ewers' 7.2 air yards per target, ranking 92nd out of 93 qualifying quarterbacks, highlights a conservative passing approach—likely reflective of Sarkisian's trust in his elite defense.

On the defensive end, Texas has been nothing short of dominant. The Longhorns allow just 11.67 points per game, the second-best mark in college football. Their ability to stifle the run has been equally remarkable, ranking 12th nationally by limiting opponents to just 103.5 rushing yards per game. Head coach Steve Sarkisian has built a well-rounded squad capable of excelling on both sides of the ball.

More college football news and coverage