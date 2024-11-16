How to watch and listen to Georgia Bulldogs vs Tennessee Volunteers 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Georgia versus Tennessee NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

A high-stakes SEC rivalry with College Football Playoff aspirations is set to unfold as the No. 12 Georgia Bulldogs (7-2, 5-2 SEC) host the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers (8-1, 5-1 SEC). With a win-or-bust situation looming for Georgia, this matchup could determine each team's playoff path.

Georgia finds itself needing a victory after a tough loss to Ole Miss last week. With two losses already, the Bulldogs must put on a strong showing at home to reclaim a spot in the top tier of playoff considerations, as the selection committee will closely watch this showdown.

On the other hand, Tennessee holds a bit more flexibility, sitting atop the SEC standings with just one loss. However, a strong road performance against a ranked opponent like Georgia could solidify their playoff position and catch the attention of the selectors.

Georgia Bulldogs vs Tennessee Volunteers: Date and kick-off time

The Bulldogs will take on Volunteers in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 16, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia.

Date Saturday, November 16, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue Sanford Stadium Location Athens, Georgia

How to watch Georgia Bulldogs vs Tennessee Volunteers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ABC

Broadcasters: Chris Fowler (play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: ESPN+

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Georgia Bulldogs vs Tennessee Volunteers

Audio Stream: Away: 82 (CAR), 82 (NE) | Home: 84 (CAR), 84 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Georgia Bulldogs vs Tennessee Volunteers team news & key players

Georgia Bulldogs team news

In last week's loss to Ole Miss, Georgia quarterback Carson Beck struggled, finishing with only 186 passing yards and an interception. Once seen as a potential top draft pick, Beck's stock has slipped throughout the season, though he has still managed 2,488 passing yards with a 65.4% completion rate and a 17-12 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Trevor Etienne has been Georgia's most productive back, amassing 477 rushing yards at a solid 5.0 yards per carry and scoring seven touchdowns, though he has yet to reach 100 yards in a single game this season. Wide receiver Arian Smith, a 6ft senior, leads the Bulldogs’ receiving corps with 34 catches, totaling 535 yards and three touchdowns.

Tennessee Volunteers team news

Quarterback Nico Iamaleava is expected to be fit to play, despite leaving the Mississippi State game early with concussion concerns. Head coach Josh Heupel described this as a "cautionary measure" to protect his quarterback for this crucial matchup. The 6ft 6in redshirt freshman has thrown for 1,879 yards this season, completing 65.2% of his passes with an 11-4 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Known for his mobility, Iamaleava has also rushed for 215 yards, though he may be hesitant to run against Georgia due to his recent injury scare.

Dylan Sampson is another offensive powerhouse for Tennessee, leading the SEC in rushing with 1,129 yards across nine games. The star running back has topped 135 rushing yards in each of the past three games, providing the Volunteers with a dynamic ground attack. Meanwhile, receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. serves as Tennessee's primary deep threat, averaging 25.3 yards per catch and racking up 505 yards with four touchdowns.

