How to watch and listen to Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Georgia Tech vs Notre Dame NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The 12th-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-1) head south to Atlanta, Georgia, where they'll face off against the unranked Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-2) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish: Date and kick-off time

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will take on Notre Dame Fighting Irish in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, October 19, 2024, at 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Date Saturday, October 19, 2024 Kick-off Time 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT Venue Mercedes-Benz Stadium Location Atlanta, GA

How to watch Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcasters: Bob Wischusen (play-by-play) and Louis Riddick (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 129 (CAR), 129 (NE) | Home: 85 (CAR), 85 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish team news & key players

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets team news

For Georgia Tech, quarterback Haynes King has been highly efficient, completing 71.2% of his passes for 1,568 yards, eight touchdowns, and just one interception. However, King is nursing an injury from last week and remains day-to-day. If he’s unable to suit up, Zach Pyron is expected to step in, having gone 5-for-7 with one touchdown in limited action.

King's absence would be a significant blow to the Yellow Jackets' offense, as he not only leads the team through the air but also ranks second in rushing, with 353 yards and six touchdowns on 62 carries. Jamal Haynes leads the ground game with 536 rushing yards and seven touchdowns, averaging an impressive 5.6 yards per carry. Through the air, Malik Rutherford, Eric Singleton, and Avery Boyd have each hauled in two touchdowns, with Georgia Tech's receiving corps averaging 11.7 yards per catch.

On defense, the Yellow Jackets are allowing 21.4 points and 327.4 yards per game. Kyle Efford leads the unit with 52 tackles, Sylvain Yondjouen has chipped in two sacks, and Ahmari Harvey has one interception.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish team news

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish come into this matchup after impressive victories over Louisville and Stanford, with Navy next on their schedule. Quarterback Riley Leonard has been efficient, completing 66.2% of his throws for 979 yards, six touchdowns, and just two interceptions. Leonard's dual-threat ability has been a game-changer, with him rushing for over 60 yards in three games, surpassing the 100-yard mark in two of those contests. In the air, Beaux Collins and Jaden Greathouse have combined for 425 receiving yards and two touchdowns, while Jayden Harrison has added eight receptions to the mix.

On the ground, Notre Dame's rushing attack is averaging a solid 216.5 yards per game, with Jeremiyah Love leading the charge with 426 rushing yards and six touchdowns. Defensively, the Fighting Irish have been rock solid, giving up just 11.7 points and 270 yards per game. Jack Kiser leads the defense with 29 tackles, Howard Cross III has recorded four sacks, and Xavier Watts has snagged two interceptions.

