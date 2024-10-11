How to watch and listen to Georgia Bulldogs vs Mississippi State Bulldogs 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Georgia vs Mississippi State NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs (4-1) are set to host another SEC matchup on Saturday as the Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-4) head to Athens.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Georgia Bulldogs vs Mississippi State Bulldogs NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Georgia Bulldogs vs Mississippi State Bulldogs: Date and kick-off time

The Georgia Bulldogs will take on Mississippi State Bulldogs in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, October 12, 2024, at 4:15 pm ET/ 1:15 pm PT, at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia.

Date Saturday, October 12, 2024 Kick-off Time 4:15 pm ET/ 1:15 pm PT Venue Sanford Stadium Location Athens, Georgia

How to watch Georgia Bulldogs vs Mississippi State Bulldogs on TV & stream live online

TV channel: SECN

Broadcasters: Taylor Zarzour (play-by-play), Matt Stinchcomb (color analyst)

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Georgia Bulldogs vs Mississippi State Bulldogs

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 374 (CAR), 374 (NE) | Home: 192 (CAR), 962 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Georgia Bulldogs vs Mississippi State Bulldogs team news & key players

Georgia Bulldogs team news

The Georgia Bulldogs' offense, led by Heisman hopeful Carson Beck, has been putting up an average of 32.4 points per game, with 289.8 passing yards and 131.6 rushing yards each week.

In this matchup, Trevor Etienne enters with 300 rushing yards and three touchdowns through four games, coming off a standout performance with 88 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the win over Auburn. Colbie Young also made an impact, recording 51 yards on three receptions, averaging 17 yards per catch. Beck threw for 240 yards, completing 23 of his 29 passes (79.3%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions in that same victory over the Tigers.

Mississippi State Bulldogs team news

For Mississippi State, freshman quarterback Michael Van Buren will make his second career start against Georgia. In his debut against the top-ranked Longhorns, Van Buren completed 12 of 23 passes for 144 yards and scored a rushing touchdown. Running back Johnnie Daniels chipped in with 75 yards on 15 carries and also snagged one pass for three yards. Meanwhile, receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. managed six receptions for 57 yards out of nine targets.

