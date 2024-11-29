How to watch and listen to Georgia Bulldogs vs Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Georgia Bulldogs versus Georgia Tech NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The 2024 edition of Clean Old-Fashioned Hate is set to wrap up the regular season as Georgia plays host to Georgia Tech at home.

Georgia has navigated its path to the College Football Playoff with ease and secured a spot in the SEC Championship Game next week, looking to finish strong. Meanwhile, Georgia Tech has had a solid showing in the ACC, sitting in the top third of the conference standings with a 5-3 league record, highlighted by a significant win over preseason favorite Miami.

In the historic rivalry, Georgia holds a commanding 71-39-5 advantage, including a 7-1 record under head coach Kirby Smart and six consecutive victories over their in-state foes. However, Georgia Tech will be motivated to play the role of spoiler, looking to end the season on a high note. Under the leadership of Brent Key, the Yellow Jackets have posted an 18-14 record in his two and a half years as head coach, with a strong 14-9 mark in ACC play.

This will be the first time since 1994 that the rivalry game is played on a Friday during rivalry weekend, marking a break from tradition. The game was last played on Thanksgiving Day in 1993 and 1995, making this a rare shift in scheduling.

Georgia Bulldogs vs Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: Date and kick-off time

The Bulldogs will take on the Yellow Jackets a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Friday, November 29, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia.

Date Friday, November 29, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue Sanford Stadium Location Athens, Georgia

How to watch Georgia Bulldogs vs Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on TV & stream live online

TV Channel: ABC

Broadcasters: Joe Tessitore (play-by-play) and Jesse Palmer (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: ESPN+

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Georgia Bulldogs vs Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Audio Stream: Away: 81 (CAR), 81 (NE) | Home: 84 (CAR), 84 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Georgia Bulldogs vs Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets team news & key players

Georgia Bulldogs team news

The Bulldogs have been dealing with injuries along the offensive line all season. Trevor Etienne, the starting running back, is listed as doubtful, and Dillon Bell is questionable at wide receiver. Losing both players would leave significant gaps in their offensive playmaking, forcing the Bulldogs to rely on their depth.

The strength of Georgia’s offense lies in its ground game, and even without Etienne, Nate Frazier is more than capable of stepping in at running back. Though Carson Beck brings experience at quarterback, the team thrives when they can establish a balanced offensive attack. On the defensive side, Georgia's athleticism and talent will be key. With the superior roster, it’s important they avoid mistakes and prevent Georgia Tech from controlling the ball on the ground to secure the win at home.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets team news

Injury concerns have lessened for Georgia Tech in recent weeks, and they head into this game with only four players on the injury report. Although a couple of tight ends are unavailable, their top two at the position are healthy, so it shouldn't affect the offense too much.

The Yellow Jackets have found success this season by balancing their offense and defense. Ranking 46th in total offense, they have a promising group but will face a tough test against Georgia's elite SEC defense. Georgia Tech's quarterback rotation will look to utilize the dynamic duo of Eric Singleton Jr. and Malik Rutherford at wide receiver, while defensively, stopping the run will be crucial, though they rank 99th against the rush.

