How to watch and listen to Georgia Bulldogs vs Auburn Tigers 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Georgia Bulldogs vs Auburn Tigers NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry ignites this weekend as No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs aims to bounce back from its first defeat, going head-to-head against Auburn Tigers in Week 6 of college football action on Saturday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Georgia Bulldogs vs Auburn Tigers NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Georgia Bulldogs vs Auburn Tigers: Date and kick-off time

The Bulldogs will take on the Tigers in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, October 5, 2024, at 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT, at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia.

Date Saturday, October 5, 2024 Kick-off Time 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT Venue Sanford Stadium Location Athens, Georgia

How to watch Georgia Bulldogs vs Auburn Tigers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ABC

Broadcasters: Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Greg McElroy (color analyst)

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Georgia Bulldogs vs Auburn Tigers

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 391 (NE), 981 (CAR) | Home: 190 (NE), 960 (CAR)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Georgia Bulldogs vs Auburn Tigers team news & key players

Georgia Bulldogs team news

Injury report: RB Roderick Robinson (toe), DL Jordan Hall (leg) and OG Tate Ratledge (ankle/knee) are all out, while WR London Humphreys and WR Sacovie White (illness) are questionable.

In the defeat against Alabama, Georgia's quarterback Carson Beck struggled during the first half but came out strong after the break. He threw for three touchdowns, including a spectacular 67-yard pass to Dillon Bell, which gave the Bulldogs their first lead of the game. Despite his determination until the final moments, Beck ended up throwing an interception, which ultimately secured the win for Alabama.

Trevor Etienne contributed with a rushing touchdown, accumulating 55 yards on 12 carries, while Arian Smith impressed with 132 yards on six receptions, adding one touchdown to his tally.

Auburn Tigers team news

Injury report: DB Tyler Scott (knee), DB Champ Anthony (leg) and Brandon Frazier (foot) are all out.

On the other side, following a narrow 27-21 defeat to Oklahoma, Auburn's quarterback Payton Thorne threw for 338 yards and three touchdowns, but he also recorded his sixth interception of the season in that matchup. Jarquez Hunter had a solid performance, rushing 17 times for 97 yards and adding two receptions for 21 yards. Additionally, Cam Coleman made three catches for 82 yards.

