How to watch and listen to Fresno State vs Northern Illinois 2024 Idaho Potato Bowl game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Fresno State vs Northern Illinois Idaho Potato Bowl - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Fresno State Bulldogs (6-6) and Northern Illinois Huskies (7-5) are set to clash in the 2024 Idaho Potato Bowl on Monday afternoon, with both teams aiming to wrap up their seasons on a positive note.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Fresno State vs Northern Illinois 2024 Idaho Potato Bowl game, plus plenty more.

Fresno State vs Northern Illinois 2024 Idaho Potato Bowl game: Date and kick-off time

The Bulldogs will take on the Huskies in a highly anticipated 2024 Idaho Potato Bowl game on Monday, December 23, 2024, at 2:30 pm ET/ 11:30 am PT, at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho.

Date Monday, December 23, 2024 Kick-off Time 2:30 pm ET/ 11:30 am PT Venue Albertsons Stadium Location Boise, Idaho

How to watch Fresno State vs Northern Illinois 2024 Idaho Potato Bowl on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcasters: Lowell Galindo (play-by-play) and Fozzy Whittaker (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Fresno State vs Northern Illinois 2024 Idaho Potato Bowl

Audio Stream: National: 204 (CAR), 966 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Fresno State vs Northern Illinois team news & key players

Fresno State Bulldogs team news

The Fresno State Bulldogs closed their regular season with losses to Air Force and UCLA, punctuated by a victory over Colorado State. They’ve struggled on the road recently, dropping four of their last six away games. Quarterback Mikey Keene has been efficient, completing 70.5% of his passes for 2,892 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. The receiving duo of Mac Dalena and Jalen Moss has combined for 1,510 yards and 12 touchdowns, while Raylen Sharpe has added 51 receptions to the Bulldogs' aerial attack.

Fresno State's ground game has averaged just 98.6 rushing yards per game, with Elijah Gilliam leading the way at 466 yards and eight touchdowns. Defensively, the Bulldogs are giving up 24.6 points and 354.6 yards per contest. Tuasivi Nomura is the team’s top tackler with 97 stops, while Phoenix Jackson has four sacks, and Cam Lockridge has notched five interceptions.

Northern Illinois Huskies team news

Northern Illinois recently recorded victories over Akron and Central Michigan but suffered a setback against Miami (OH). They’ve split their last six games away from home. Ethan Hampton has completed 58.3% of his throws for 1,600 yards, tallying 12 touchdowns against six interceptions. Trayvon Rudolph and Cam Thompson have contributed a combined 783 receiving yards and four touchdowns, while Grayson Barnes has added 25 catches to the mix.

The Huskies' rushing attack is averaging 207.3 yards per game, with Gavin Williams leading the charge with 741 yards and four touchdowns. On the defensive side, Northern Illinois has been stout, allowing just 18.4 points and 280.9 yards per game. Jaden Dolphin leads the team with 56 tackles, Devonte O’Malley has racked up eight sacks, and Nate Valcarcel has snagged two interceptions.

More college football news and coverage