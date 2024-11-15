How to watch and listen to Florida Gators vs LSU Tigers 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Florida Gators versus LSU Tigers NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The No. 21 LSU Tigers (6-3, 3-2) head into The Swamp for a Southeastern Conference showdown with Billy Napier and the Florida Gators this Saturday afternoon.

Surely, LSU won't drop three rivalry games in a row—will they?

In recent weeks, the Tigers faced a tough stretch, losing to Texas A&M after holding a halftime lead, followed by a humbling defeat on home turf against their fierce rivals, Alabama. Now, with full focus on the Gators, LSU views this matchup as pivotal, aiming to end the season strong with a trio of wins. After this road game, the Tigers will close out the regular season with back-to-back home games against Vanderbilt and Oklahoma at Tiger Stadium.

Florida Gators vs LSU Tigers: Date and kick-off time

The Florida Gators will take on LSU Tigers in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 16, 2024, at 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida.

Date Saturday, November 16, 2024 Kick-off Time 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT Venue Ben Hill Griffin Stadium Location Gainesville, Florida

How to watch Florida Gators vs LSU Tigers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ABC

Broadcasters: Dave Pasch (play-by-play) and Dusty Dvoracek (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: ESPN+

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Florida Gators vs LSU Tigers

Audio Stream: Away: 81 (CAR), 81 (NE) | Home: 190 (CAR), 960 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Florida Gators vs LSU Tigers team news & key players

Florida Gators team news

Gators head coach Billy Napier updated reporters during the SEC teleconference on Wednesday, noting that quarterback D.J. Lagway is showing daily progress in practice as he works to recover from a hamstring injury sustained against Georgia. The injury sidelined Lagway for the Texas game last week, but his status remains crucial for LSU, given the Tigers' recent struggles containing mobile quarterbacks. Lagway's ability to play—and especially to run—would likely pose additional challenges for the Tigers’ defense, though his hamstring condition still raises questions about his mobility.

The freshman quarterback took over as the Gators' starter after Graham Mertz suffered a season-ending ACL injury against Tennessee on October 12. So far, Lagway has completed 60.9 percent of his passes, tallying 1,071 yards at an impressive 11.6 yards per attempt, with six touchdowns and five interceptions.

Lagway's primary targets are senior receivers Elijhah Badger (24 catches for 560 yards and two touchdowns) and Chimere Dike (28 catches for 523 yards and two touchdowns). The Gators’ rushing attack is led by freshman Jadan Baugh (89 carries for 411 yards and six touchdowns) and senior Montrell Johnson Jr. (70 carries for 373 yards and four touchdowns).

LSU Tigers team news

The Tigers’ offensive push is directed by junior quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, who has amassed 2,866 passing yards, throwing for 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, with a completion rate of 62.7 percent and an average of 7.6 yards per pass. Nussmeier's leading receivers include senior Kyren Lacy (46 receptions for 697 yards and seven touchdowns) and sophomore Aaron Anderson (39 receptions for 641 yards and four touchdowns). On the ground, freshman Caden Durham powers the LSU rushing game with 81 carries, gaining 640 yards and six touchdowns.

