How to watch and listen to Florida State Seminoles vs Florida Gators 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Florida State Seminoles vs Florida Gators NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Florida State Seminoles will wrap up their 2024 college football campaign at Doak Campbell Stadium, facing off against the Florida Gators in a much-anticipated Week 14 showdown.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Florida State Seminoles vs Florida Gators NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Florida State Seminoles vs Florida Gators: Date and kick-off time

The Seminoles will take on Gators in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 30, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT, at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida.

Date Saturday, November 30, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium Location Tallahassee, Florida

How to watch Florida State Seminoles vs Florida Gators on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN2

Broadcasters: Jay Alter (play-by-play) and Rocky Boiman (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Florida State Seminoles vs Florida Gators

Audio Stream: Home: 193 (CAR), 955 (NE) | Away: 192 (CAR), 962 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Florida State Seminoles vs Florida Gators team news & key players

Florida State Seminoles team news

Florida State has emerged victorious in the last two matchups of this storied rivalry, but the 2024 campaign has been a forgettable one for the Seminoles. Sitting at 2-9, they've struggled mightily this season.

However, Mike Norvell's side snapped a six-game losing streak with a commanding 41-7 win over Charleston Southern, an FCS opponent, last weekend. Freshman quarterback Luke Kromenhoek shined in his first career start, tallying 209 passing yards and three touchdowns through the air while adding 31 rushing yards on eight attempts.

Florida Gators team news

Florida, on the other hand, has turned its season around in impressive fashion. The Gators (6-5) started poorly but are now riding a wave of momentum following consecutive upset victories over LSU and Ole Miss. Star freshman quarterback DJ Lagway has been the catalyst for this resurgence, amassing 406 passing yards and three touchdowns across the two wins. Additionally, head coach Billy Napier has dealt a blow to Florida State on the recruiting trail, recently flipping four-star running back Byron Louis to the Gators.

More college football news and coverage