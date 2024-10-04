How to watch and listen to Florida State Seminoles vs Clemson Tigers 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Florida State Seminoles vs Clemson Tigers NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

ACC foes will clash this weekend as Florida State hosts No. 15 Clemson in a highly anticipated Week 6 college football showdown on Saturday night.

Florida State Seminoles vs Clemson Tigers: Date and kick-off time

The Seminoles will take on the Tigers in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, October 5, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT, at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida.

Date Saturday, October 5, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue Doak Campbell Stadium Location Tallahassee, Florida

How to watch Florida State Seminoles vs Clemson Tigers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcasters: Mark Jones (play-by-play), Roddy Jones (color analyst)

Streaming service: FuboTV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Florida State Seminoles vs Clemson Tigers

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 194 (NE), 956 (CAR) | Home: 371 (NE), 371 (CAR)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Florida State Seminoles vs Clemson Tigers team news & key players

Florida State Seminoles team news

The Florida State Seminoles are currently 1-4 (1-3) this season following a disappointing 42-16 defeat against SMU last week. Although they only trailed 14-9 at halftime, the Seminoles collapsed in the second half, conceding 28 unanswered points. In the loss, Florida State was outgained 458-285, lost the turnover battle 3-1, and struggled on third down, converting just 3 of 12 attempts. DJ Uiagalelei threw for 222 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions, while Lawrance Toafili managed to rush for 67 yards on 15 carries.

In addition to the loss to SMU, Florida State has also suffered setbacks against Georgia Tech, Boston College, and Memphis, with their only victory coming against California. The Seminoles’ offense has averaged a mere 15.6 points per game, accumulating 213 passing yards and 65.2 rushing yards per contest, while their defense has allowed 24.6 points per game this season. They have converted 29.9% of their third-down opportunities and 7 of 13 fourth-down attempts. DJ Uiagalelei has completed 53.8% of his passes for 1,065 yards, with four touchdowns and six interceptions, though there are discussions about potentially starting Brock Glenn in his place.

Clemson Tigers team news

The Tigers suffered a heavy defeat, losing 34-3 in their last matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs. Meanwhile, the Seminoles also faced disappointment, falling to the SMU Mustangs with a score of 42-16.

In the recent game, Cade Klubnik had a challenging outing, completing 15 of 31 passes for 255 yards (48.4%) while throwing four touchdowns and one interception. He also contributed on the ground, rushing seven times for 48 yards and adding a rushing touchdown. Phil Mafah led the team’s rushing attack with 58 yards on 10 carries, while Bryant Wesco Jr. had an impressive performance, amassing 104 yards on two receptions and scoring once.

This season, Klubnik has amassed 984 passing yards (246.0 yards per game) with a completion rate of 73 of 110, achieving 12 touchdowns and only two interceptions. Additionally, he has rushed for 106 yards (26.5 yards per game) on 17 carries, finding the end zone four times on the ground. Mafah stands as the team's leading rusher, having carried the ball 43 times for 342 yards (averaging 85.5 yards per game) and scoring twice.

