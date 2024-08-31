How to watch and listen today's Florida State Seminoles vs Boston College Eagles 2024 CFB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today's Florida State vs Boston College CFB game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Come Monday night, the Boston College Eagles will head down to Tallahassee, kicking off their 2024 campaign against the Florida State Seminoles.

While FSU has already tasted action, albeit in a disappointing 24-21 Week 0 loss to Georgia Tech in Dublin, Ireland, this will be Boston College's first outing under their fresh coaching regime, spearheaded by Bill O’Brien, who previously served as the head coach for the Houston Texans and Penn State and was the offensive coordinator for the New England Patriots last season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen Florida State Seminoles vs Boston College Eagles CFB game, plus plenty more.

Florida State Seminoles vs Boston College Eagles: Date and kick-off time

The Florida State Seminoles will take on Boston College Eagles in a highly anticipated CFB game on Monday, September 2, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT, at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida.

Date Monday, September 2, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue Doak Campbell Stadium Location Tallahassee, Florida

How to watch Florida State Seminoles vs Boston College Eagles on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcasters: Bob Wischusen (play-by-play), Louis Riddick (color analyst)

Streaming service: FuboTV

If you're looking to watch college football games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network (which will televise many out-of-market games live and every single preseason game on replay) and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the preseason and regular season.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Florida State Seminoles vs Boston College Eagles

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 84 (NE), 84 (CAR) | Away: 193 (NE), 955 (CA)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Florida State Seminoles vs Boston College Eagles team news

Florida State Seminoles team news

Florida State suffered a humbling defeat last weekend in their unexpected loss to Georgia Tech. After a gruelling journey back to the U.S. and a week of intense practice, the Seminoles are expected to come out with renewed focus. DJ Uiagalelei, a transfer quarterback from Oregon State and Clemson, struggled in his debut, throwing for just 193 yards at an average of 7.3 yards per attempt.

Last season, however, he averaged 219.8 yards per game and 8.4 yards per attempt at Oregon State. Perhaps it was first-game jitters and the unfamiliar setting, but Uiagalelei usually performs at a higher level than what he demonstrated against Georgia Tech.

FSU bolstered their roster with ten four-star transfers, according to 247Sports, the highest number in college football this season. Although this influx of talent didn’t translate to a victory in Week 0, it’s just the beginning, and the Seminoles will return to their home turf on Monday. FSU has been dominant at home, winning nine straight games at Doak Campbell Stadium, including six consecutive victories over Boston College.

Boston College Eagles team news

A coaching overhaul in late January is far from ideal, yet Boston College made a significant move by securing Bill O'Brien. The Boston native, who served as the New England Patriots' offensive play-caller last season, last held a collegiate head coaching position at Penn State in 2012-13.

In last year's matchup, Boston College came close to causing an upset, largely thanks to their quarterback, Thomas Castellanos. The Georgia native racked up 400 total yards, averaging 8.2 yards per play against the Seminoles. Though Castellanos now faces the challenge of adjusting to O’Brien’s system, the new coaching staff is unlikely to restrain his versatile and dynamic playmaking abilities.

But Castellanos isn't the only offensive weapon for Boston College. Running back Kye Robichaux, who rushed for 780 yards last season, is joined by Kansas State transfer Treshaun Ward in the backfield. The Eagles also benefit from the return of last season's leading receiver Lewis Bond (646 yards), along with three seasoned starters on the offensive line, providing Castellanos with solid support as they transition into O’Brien’s offensive scheme.

More college football news and coverage