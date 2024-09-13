How to watch and listen to Florida Gators vs Texas A&M Aggies 2024 CFB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Florida Gators vs Texas A&M Aggies CFB game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Texas A&M Aggies and Florida Gators have mirrored each other in their 2024 college football campaigns heading into their Week 3 showdown. Both teams suffered home defeats to AP-ranked non-conference foes in their season openers but bounced back with dominant victories over FCS opponents the following week.

The Aggies stumbled out of the gate, falling to Notre Dame, but swiftly regained momentum with a commanding performance against McNeese State, where they raced out to a 45-point lead. Meanwhile, the Gators were trampled by Miami (FL) in their opener, losing starting quarterback Graham Mertz to a concussion. However, the highly anticipated freshman DJ Lagway made a statement in his collegiate debut, lighting up the field with 456 passing yards, transforming the mood in the Swamp.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen Florida Gators vs Texas A&M Aggies CFB game, plus plenty more.

Florida Gators vs Texas A&M Aggies: Date and kick-off time

The Florida Gators will take on the Aggies in a highly anticipated CFB game on Saturday, September 14, 2024, at 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT, at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida.

Date Saturday, September 14, 2024 Kick-off Time 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT Venue Ben Hill Griffin Stadium Location Gainesville, Florida

How to watch Florida Gators vs Texas A&M Aggies on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ABC

Broadcasters: Joe Tessitore (play-by-play), Jesse Palmer (color analyst)

Streaming service: ESPN+

The game will be broadcast nationally on ABC with fans hoping to stream the game can do so on ESPN+.

If you're not a subscriber, you can sign up for ESPN+ for $10.99 per month.

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Florida Gators vs Texas A&M Aggies

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 191 (CAR), 961 (NE) | Home: 374 (CAR), 374 (NE) | National: 80 (CAR), 80 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Florida Gators vs Texas A&M Aggies team news & key players

Florida Gators team news

The Gators' offense is steered by freshman sensation DJ Lagway, who’s been turning heads with his pinpoint accuracy and arm strength. Lagway has racked up 487 yards through the air, completing 67.7 percent of his throws, providing a strong foundation for Florida's offensive scheme.

Texas A&M Aggies team news

The Texas A&M Aggies have built a dynamic offensive setup, excelling both on the ground and through the air. Le’Veon Moss has been a key weapon in the running game, amassing 154 yards on 29 carries, showcasing his reliability in moving the chains. Meanwhile, Cyrus Allen has added firepower to the aerial attack, hauling in 7 catches for over 100 yards, averaging a stellar 14.3 yards per grab.

