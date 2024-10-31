How to watch and listen to Florida Atlantic Owls vs South Florida Bulls 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Florida Atlantic versus South Florida NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

AAC rivals South Florida Bulls (3-4) and Florida Atlantic Owls (2-5) will clash on Friday at FAU Stadium.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Florida Atlantic vs South Florida NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Florida Atlantic vs South Florida: Date and kick-off time

The Florida Atlantic will take on South Florida in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Friday, November 1, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT, at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida.

Date Friday, November 1, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue FAU Stadium Location Boca Raton, Florida

How to watch Florida Atlantic vs South Florida on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN2

Broadcasters: Anish Shroff (play-by-play) and Andre Ware (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Florida Atlantic vs South Florida

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Florida Atlantic vs South Florida team news & key players

Florida Atlantic team news

Key Injuries: QB Cam Fancher (neck), WR Omari Hayes (undisclosed), WR Milan Tucker (undisclosed), and CB Jayden Williams (foot) are questionable for Friday.

Fancher has led FAU’s passing game with 1,154 yards, five touchdowns, and six interceptions, adding 344 rushing yards and three scores on the ground. His top receiver, sophomore WR Omari Hayes, has 24 receptions for 371 yards and two touchdowns. The Owls’ run game features junior RBs CJ Campbell Jr. (86 carries, 400 yards, six touchdowns) and Zuberi Mobley (72 carries, 375 yards, four touchdowns).

South Florida team news

Key Injuries: QB Byrum Brown (foot) and WR Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen (undisclosed) remain questionable against FAU.

Brown, who suffered his injury on September 28 against Tulane, has accumulated 836 passing yards, 269 rushing yards, and five total touchdowns this season. While Brown has resumed practice, he hasn’t been taking first-team reps, according to Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times. In Brown’s absence, junior QB Bryce Archie has stepped in, completing 53.1% of his passes for three touchdowns and four interceptions. Senior WR Sean Atkins (36 catches, 358 yards) has been Archie’s primary target, while senior RB Kelley Joiner (62 carries, 364 yards, six touchdowns) leads the ground game.

