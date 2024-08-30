How to watch and listen today's Florida Atlantic vs Michigan State 2024 CFB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today's Florida Atlantic versus Michigan CFB game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Florida Atlantic heads to East Lansing on Friday to face Michigan State in a matchup between two teams undergoing significant rebuilds.

Both programs endured challenging seasons in 2023. Tom Herman's debut season at Florida Atlantic was difficult, with the Owls ending the year on a 4-game losing streak and finishing 4-8. Meanwhile, Jonathan Smith, formerly at Oregon State, takes the reins at Michigan State, succeeding the Mel Tucker era. The Spartans struggled throughout the 2023 season, losing eight of their last ten games to also finish 4-8.

Each team has undergone major roster changes, highlighted by new faces at quarterback for both sides.

Florida Atlantic vs Michigan State: Date and kick-off time

The Florida Atlantic will take on Michigan State in a highly anticipated CFB game on Friday, August 30, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan.

Date Friday, August 30, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue Spartan Stadium Location East Lansing, Michigan

TV channel: Big Ten Network

Broadcasters: Jason Ross Jr. (play-by-play), Brock Vereen (color analyst)

Streaming service: FuboTV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Florida Atlantic vs Michigan State

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 84 (NE), 84 (CAR)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Florida Atlantic vs Michigan State team news

Florida Atlantic Owls team news

Tom Herman enters his second year at the helm of the Florida Atlantic Owls, facing a complete overhaul at the offensive skill positions. The team has lost its top two quarterbacks, top three rushers, and top five receivers, necessitating a full reset on offense.

Cam Fancher has transferred from Marshall to take over at quarterback, but the offense remains largely inexperienced.

On the defensive side, the Owls return eight starters, suggesting they could be a more formidable unit overall. While it remains uncertain if they can withstand the challenge of a Big Ten offensive line, the defense seems well-positioned for a strong season.

Michigan State Spartans team news

Michigan State is undergoing a complete rebuild as new head coach Jonathan Smith takes the reins, aiming to restore the program to its former glory.

Fortunately for the Spartans, Smith is known for his offensive acumen and is set to overhaul the unit. He brings with him quarterback Aidan Chiles from Oregon State, who saw action in nine games as a true freshman last season, primarily in relief situations.

The Spartans retain two offensive linemen and their leading rusher, Nate Carter, but much of the offense’s identity remains uncertain. Smith typically favors a run-heavy approach, which could play to Michigan State’s advantage given their size.

On the defensive side, the Spartans return a staggering 10 starters, including transfers, and are expected to show improvement from last season.

