How to watch today's FIU Panthers vs New Mexico State Aggies NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

A couple of Conference USA rivals clash on the gridiron this week in the Sunshine State, as the New Mexico State Aggies travel to face the FIU Panthers on Tuesday night.

FIU Panthers vs New Mexico State Aggies: Date and kick-off time

The FIU Panthers will take on New Mexico State Aggies in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT, at South Dade Kia Field at Pitbull Stadium in Miami, Florida.

Date Tuesday, October 29, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue South Dade Kia Field at Pitbull Stadium Location Miami, Florida

How to watch FIU Panthers vs New Mexico State Aggies on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Dave Ryan (play-by-play) and Donte Whitner (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of FIU Panthers vs New Mexico State Aggies

Audio Stream: Home: -- (CAR), 971 (NE) | Away: -- (CAR), 970 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

FIU Panthers vs New Mexico State Aggies team news & key players

FIU Panthers team news

Amari Jones is currently listed as day-to-day due to an undisclosed injury sustained during the game against UTEP.

Keyone Jenkins has completed 118 of 194 passes for 1,438 yards, tossing 10 touchdowns while throwing seven interceptions. He has also contributed 55 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Limited action has been taken by Amari Jones (seven completions on 12 attempts for 101 yards, one touchdown, one interception, and 17 rushing yards), Chayden Peery (seven of 12 for 58 yards, plus 25 rushing yards), and Haden Carlson (four of six for 39 yards).

On the ground, Kejon Owens leads the team with 74 carries, accumulating 317 yards and five touchdowns this season. Following him are Lexington Joseph (61 carries for 258 yards and two touchdowns) and Shomari Lawrence (32 carries for 112 yards).

In terms of receiving, Eric Rivers stands out with 32 receptions for 581 yards and five touchdowns. Other significant targets include Dean Patterson (31 catches for 384 yards and three touchdowns), Nazeviah Burris (22 receptions for 209 yards and one touchdown), and Josiah Miamen (10 grabs for 120 yards).

New Mexico State Aggies team news

Unfortunately, Deuce Hogan will miss the remainder of the season due to a collarbone injury.

Parker Awad has completed 40 of 93 passes for 518 yards, recording four touchdowns and three interceptions, while also rushing for 51 yards and a touchdown. Santino Marucci has thrown for 292 yards, going 31 of 69 with two touchdowns and two interceptions, in addition to gaining 95 yards and scoring once on the ground. Brandon Nunez (four completions on seven attempts for 49 yards) and Deuce Hogan (six of 18 for 31 yards with two interceptions) have both taken snaps at quarterback.

Leading the rushing attack is Seth McGowan, who has carried the ball 89 times for 458 yards and two touchdowns. Following closely is Mike Washington, with 77 carries for 296 yards and three touchdowns.

In the receiving game, TJ Pride tops the team with 20 receptions for 213 yards and one touchdown this season. Other notable receivers include Kordell David (14 catches for 117 yards) and PJ Johnson III (12 receptions for a team-high 215 yards and one touchdown), both of whom have also surpassed 100 receiving yards.

Abraham Montano has been perfect on extra points, converting all 12 attempts, and has made 10 of 11 field goal attempts, with a long of 53 yards this season.

