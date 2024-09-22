Atlanta Falcons vs Kansas City Chiefs 2024 Week 3: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Atlanta Falcons vs Kansas City Chiefs NFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Kansas City Chiefs (2-0) are set to shine under the primetime spotlight this weekend as Andy Reid's squad appears on Sunday Night Football for the first time in 2024.

Week 3's showdown has the reigning back-to-back Super Bowl champions hitting the road, with the Atlanta Falcons (1-0) ready to pounce. Led by new quarterback Kirk Cousins and head coach Raheem Morris, the Falcons are aiming to improve to 2-1 with a statement win over one of the league's top contenders. Meanwhile, Kansas City is eager to extend its perfect start to 3-0 this season.

This Sunday marks the first regular-season clash between the Chiefs and Falcons since 2020. In Patrick Mahomes' lone start against Atlanta, he racked up 278 yards and two touchdowns, guiding Kansas City to a tight 17-14 win. Will history repeat itself, or does Atlanta have a surprise in store?

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Atlanta Falcons vs Kansas City Chiefs NFL game, plus plenty more.

Atlanta Falcons vs Kansas City Chiefs: Date and kick-off time

The Falcons will take on the Chiefs in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, September 22, at 8:20 pm ET/ 5:20 pm PT, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Date Sunday, September 22 Kick-off Time 8:20 pm ET/ 5:20 pm PT Venue Mercedes-Benz Stadium Location Atlanta, Georgia

How to watch Atlanta Falcons vs Kansas City Chiefs on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NBC (national)

Broadcasters: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst) and Melissa Stark (sideline) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Atlanta Falcons vs Kansas City Chiefs

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 225 (CAR), 801 (NE) | Away: 226 (CAR), 815 (NE) | National: 88 (CAR), 88 (NE) | Espanol: 227 (CAR), 832 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Atlanta Falcons vs Kansas City Chiefs team news & key players

Atlanta Falcons team news

Atlanta's offseason was all about embracing change. With Zac Robinson calling the shots on offense and Kirk Cousins now steering the ship at quarterback, the Falcons are still working out the kinks.

After Cousins made his Falcons debut in a Week 1 loss to the Steelers, questions lingered about whether the veteran QB had fully bounced back from the Achilles tear that ended his season last year in Week 8 against Green Bay.

However, the four-time Pro Bowler answered his critics on Monday night, orchestrating a 22-21 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. Cousins connected on four key throws for 63 yards, capping off the drive with a 7-yard touchdown pass to Drake London to level the score with just 34 seconds remaining. Younghoe Koo's extra point sealed the dramatic win for Atlanta.

Falcons injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury E. Greenidge Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed D. Hellams Safety Injured Reserve Ankle R. Moore Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee R. Burns Running Back Physically Unable to Perform Undisclosed B. Trice Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL H. Hand Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee F. Darby Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed J. Jackson Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee D. Harris Defensive Lineman Questionable Triceps T. Vaval Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed R. Coll Center Injured Reserve Undisclosed N. Landman Linebacker Injured Reserve Calf M. Eifler Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed K. Smith Fullback Questionable Ankle R. Swoboda Tackle Questionable Undisclosed M. Pruitt Tight End Questionable Knee B. Dupree Linebacker Questionable Illness J. Smith-Williams Defensive Lineman Questionable Hip

Kansas City Chiefs team news

With injuries hampering the Kansas City Chiefs' ground game, don't be surprised if Patrick Mahomes steps up with a standout performance. Even though Mahomes is widely regarded as the NFL’s premier quarterback, his regular season showings have recently fallen short of expectations. If the Chiefs are aiming for the AFC's top seed, that narrative needs to change.

Rashee Rice led the receiving corps with five catches for 75 yards and a touchdown, topping the team in both categories in just his second NFL season. Meanwhile, Chamarri Conner delivered a pivotal play with a 38-yard fumble return touchdown, swinging the game in Kansas City's favor late in the fourth quarter of their last outing.

Chiefs injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury C. Omenihu Defensive End Physically Unable to Perform Knee - ACL C. Jones Defensive Tackle Questionable Abdomen M. Mettauer Guard Injured Reserve Knee - MCL H. Brown Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Shoulder I. Pacheco Running Back Injured Reserve Lower Leg K. Toney Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed J. Hicks Defensive Back Questionable Undisclosed T. Dean Safety Questionable Triceps

