Philadelphia Eagles vs Cleveland Browns 2024 Week 6: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Cleveland Browns 2024 NFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles are set to face off in a Week 6 clash in Philadelphia, PA.

Cleveland currently sits at 1-4 this season, struggling to find its footing since their narrow 18-13 victory over the now 1-4 Jacksonville Jaguars. There are growing calls for a change at the quarterback position, as the Browns' offense has only managed an average of 15.8 points per game, failing to reach the 20-point mark in any matchup.

The Eagles, on the other hand, hold a 2-2 record and are coming off a crucial bye week. In their first four games, Philadelphia struggled with turnovers and suffered a close loss in their only home game, falling 22-21 to the Falcons.

Last season, the Eagles started strong at 5-0 and maintained a 10-1 record through their first 11 games, finishing the year at 11-6. However, they enter this matchup having lost eight of their last 11 games, including playoff appearances.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Philadelphia Eagles vs Cleveland Browns NFL game, plus plenty more.

Philadelphia Eagles vs Cleveland Browns: Date and kick-off time

The Eagles will take on the Browns in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, October 13, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.

Date Sunday, October 13 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Lincoln Financial Field Location Philadelphia, PA

How to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Cleveland Browns on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Kenny Albert (play-by-play) and Jonathan Vilma (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo is currently offering a $20 discount on the first month for three of its U.S. subscription plans—Pro, Elite with Sports Plus, and Deluxe—for a limited time only. This promotion runs through October, making it the perfect moment to sign up if you’ve been considering the streaming service. For the Latino plan, the first-month discount is $8 rather than $20.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Philadelphia Eagles vs Cleveland Browns

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 231 (CAR), 825 (NE) | Away: 385 (CAR), 807 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Philadelphia Eagles vs Cleveland Browns team news & key players

Philadelphia Eagles team news

The Eagles have received a wealth of good news as they utilized their bye week to help key offensive players regain full fitness. Both A.J. Brown, who dealt with a hamstring issue, and DeVonta Smith, who was recovering from a concussion, are set to return. Combined, these two receivers have amassed over 6,000 yards during their time with the Eagles, making their absence felt in the offense during Week 4.

Additionally, Philadelphia is anticipating the returns of safeties Reed Blankenship and Sydney Brown, rookie receivers Ainias Smith and Jonny Wilson, as well as offensive tackle Lane Johnson, who has confirmed he will be available to play after suffering a concussion.

All these players have participated fully in practice this week, preparing to take on the Browns. In contrast, Nakobe Dean has been limited in practice due to an ankle injury he sustained.

In 2023, QB Jalen Hurts had a career-best season, throwing for 23 touchdowns and rushing for 15, although he also recorded 15 interceptions. So far in 2024, Hurts has thrown four touchdowns and matched that with four interceptions through four games, along with two rushing touchdowns. While this start hasn't been what many anticipated for Hurts, it's important to note he hasn't enjoyed a fully healthy receiving corps since Week 1.

Eagles injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries S. Brown Safety Physically Unable to Perform Knee - ACL M. Garner Cornerback Questionable Hamstring A. Okwuegbunam Tight End Injured Reserve Abdomen L. Clark Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed M. Castles Tight End Questionable Undisclosed T. Jackson Defensive End Questionable Undisclosed B. Scott Running Back Out Undisclosed J. Harris Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Concussion M. Goodrich Cornerback Questionable Hamstring A. Smith Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Ankle J. Bradberry Cornerback Injured Reserve Lower Leg W. Shipley Running Back Questionable Neck D. Slay Cornerback Questionable Knee J. Jones Wide Receiver Questionable Concussion R. Johnson Tackle Questionable Undisclosed D. Allen Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed B. Covey Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Shoulder B. Smith Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed

Cleveland Browns team news

The Browns are dealing with a lengthy injury list, leading the NFL with 20 injuries. However, there is some positive news as Nick Chubb is on the mend after suffering a devastating season-ending knee injury in 2023.

Despite facing numerous injuries, the season has not unfolded well for Cleveland, which has struggled on both sides of the ball. After a playoff appearance last year, their performance has been lackluster five games in. Since defeating the Jaguars in Week 2, the Browns have dropped three consecutive games to the Giants, Raiders, and Commanders.

Furthermore, the Browns' offense has been plagued by penalties, ranking as the second-most penalized team in the NFL, averaging six offensive penalties per game. Mistakes leading to flags and sacks have compounded their issues, with Deshaun Watson being sacked 26 times so far, the highest in the league.

Browns injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries B. Bouyer-Randle Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed N. Chubb Running Back Physically Unable to Perform Knee - ACL + MCL M. Hurst Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Ankle H. Adeniji Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Knee M. Ford Cornerback Questionable Back M. Diabate Linebacker Injured Reserve Hip L. Wypler Center Injured Reserve Ankle T. Fields Linebacker Injured Reserve Ankle C. Hughlett Long Snapper Injured Reserve Ribs D. Bell Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Hip D. Ward Cornerback Questionable Hamstring K. Toney Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed A. Wright Defensive End Injured Reserve Triceps W. Teller Guard Injured Reserve Knee - MCL J. Hudson Tackle Out Shoulder C. Williams Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed J. Hicks Linebacker Questionable Elbow J. Elliott Defensive Lineman Inactive Knee E. Pocic Center Out Knee G. Delpit Safety Out Concussion M. Harden Cornerback Injured Reserve Shin R. Hickman Safety Out Ankle

