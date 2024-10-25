How to watch and listen to Duke Blue Devils vs SMU Mustangs 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Duke Blue Devils vs SMU Mustangs NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The SMU Mustangs (6-1, 3-0 in conference play), now competing in the ACC, will face off against the Duke Blue Devils (6-1, 2-1 in conference action) on Saturday evening at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, North Carolina.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Duke Blue Devils vs SMU Mustangs NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Duke Blue Devils vs SMU Mustangs: Date and kick-off time

The Duke Blue Devils will take on SMU Mustangs in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, October 26, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT, at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, North Carolina.

Date Saturday, October 26, 2024 Kick-off Time 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Venue Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium Location Durham, North Carolina

How to watch Duke Blue Devils vs SMU Mustangs on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ACC Network

Broadcasters: Wes Durham (play-by-play) and Tom Luginbill (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Duke Blue Devils vs SMU Mustangs

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 371 (CAR), 371 (NE) | Away: 194 (CAR), 956 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Duke Blue Devils vs SMU Mustangs team news & key players

Duke Blue Devils team news

Key Injuries: Tight end Jeremiah Hasley is out, while tight end Nicky Dalmolin and running back Jaquez Moore are questionable.

The Duke Blue Devils showcased an impressive defensive performance last Friday night, recording 11 tackles for loss, including six sacks, and forcing four turnovers that resulted in 17 points. Defensive back Chandler Rivers ignited the scoring by returning an interception 36 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter. Another turnover set up a 2-yard touchdown run by running back Star Thomas, followed by an interception from Ozzie Nicholas that led to a field goal.

A final forced fumble by defensive tackle Christian Rorie clinched the victory for the Blue Devils in the fourth quarter. Linebackers Cameron Bergeron and Nicholas each led the team with nine tackles. Thomas also led the offense, rushing for 88 yards.

So far this season, the Blue Devils have converted 26.8% of their third downs and are 4-of-9 on fourth downs. Quarterback Maalik Murphy has completed 59.1% of his passes for 1,501 yards, with 14 touchdowns and five interceptions, while Thomas has rushed for 616 yards and four scores.

SMU Mustangs team news

Key Injuries: Running back Jaylan Knighton and running back Camar Wheaton have been ruled out, while wide receiver Romello Brinson and running back Zane Minors are listed as questionable.

The SMU Mustangs were propelled by quarterback Kevin Jennings, who threw for 322 yards and three touchdowns. Overall, the Mustangs amassed 502 total yards of offense. Jennings remains unbeaten as the starting quarterback, improving to 4-0. However, the Mustangs struggled with discipline, committing 10 penalties and turning the ball over three times, including an interception thrown by Jennings and two fumbled punts.

This season, Jennings has completed 66% of his passes for a total of 1,336 yards, with nine touchdowns and two interceptions, while running back Brashard Smith has contributed significantly with 628 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.

