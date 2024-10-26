Miami Dolphins vs Arizona Cardinals 2024 Week 8: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Dolphins versus Cardinals 2024 NFL Week 8 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Miami Dolphins (2-4) will take on the Arizona Cardinals (3-4) in an AFC-NFC matchup at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday. Both teams sit below .500 and are eager to change their fortunes with a win.

Arizona claimed victory last week and is now eyeing a second consecutive win. The Cardinals have been up and down this season, with a mix of promising performances and inconsistency—often disrupted by injuries. They've managed two wins in their last three outings, including an impressive triumph over the 49ers. With games against the Bears, Jets, and Seahawks around the corner, now would be an ideal time for this team to build some momentum.

For Miami, it’s been a rocky stretch, losing four of their last five. To stay in the playoff hunt, this game feels pivotal. The Dolphins started strong, but after Tua Tagovailoa went down, they struggled to keep up, managing just one narrow win over New England by five points. With challenging road trips against the Bills and Rams on the horizon, this matchup is an opportunity for Miami’s offense to regain its rhythm. Another loss could prompt the front office to consider changes, and fans will be watching closely to see if the team can right the ship.

Miami Dolphins vs Arizona Cardinals: Date and kick-off time

The Dolphins will take on the Cardinals in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, October 27, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Tampa Bay.

Date Sunday, October 27 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Hard Rock Stadium Location Miami Gardens, Tampa Bay

Miami Dolphins vs Arizona Cardinals team news & key players

Miami Dolphins team news

Miami will be featuring many of their top talents this Sunday as Tua Tagovailoa returns to the lineup. The offense has seemed adrift in his absence, managing just 40 points across the last four contests, but his return could shift the season's momentum. Tyreek Hill, who has been dealing with a nagging foot issue, is set to play alongside Tua, with hopes of recapturing their early-season chemistry. Jaylen Waddle is another key player to watch, as he’s been limited in practice this week and could be a game-time decision.

On defense, Miami's unit may have to take the lead, especially as the offense works to regain its footing. They’ve ranked among the league's best in several defensive metrics and excelled against the pass. However, they’ve faced challenges against the run and will need to shore up that area in this matchup. Offensively, with Tua back, the Dolphins should add a spark, though it remains to be seen if they can truly turn the corner.

Dolphins injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries I. Wynn Offensive Lineman Physically Unable to Perform Quadriceps C. Goode Linebacker Physically Unable to Perform Kneecap B. Chubb Linebacker Physically Unable to Perform Knee - ACL K. Smith Tackle Injured Reserve Knee - ACL C. Brown Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed A. Schwartz Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee R. Cracraft Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Upper Body S. Harlow Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed P. McMorris Safety Injured Reserve Foot T. Washington Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Undisclosed G. Murphy Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee J. Phillips Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL T. Tagovailoa Quarterback Injured Reserve Concussion C. Wilson Wide Receiver Out Hip G. DuBose Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Shoulder T. Huntley Quarterback Injured Reserve Shoulder S. Duck Cornerback Doubtful Ankle D. Elliott Safety Questionable Back B. Berrios Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee - ACL N. Gallimore Nose Tackle Questionable Shoulder K. Kohou Cornerback Out Neck Z. Sieler Defensive Tackle Out Orbital T. Hill Wide Receiver Questionable Foot

Arizona Cardinals team news

Injuries have been a persistent theme for Miami through the season's opening stretch, but heading into Sunday, they seem to be in relatively good shape. The defense is a bit more banged up, particularly with Sean Murphy-Bunting ruled out in the secondary. Another week of health, though, could help the offense find its stride.

Arizona's offense has been solid on the ground, ranking sixth in rushing but only 25th in passing. However, with Kyler Murray gaining more time to develop chemistry with his young receivers, there’s room for improvement in the air game. James Conner has been effective, with 504 rushing yards, though he’ll have a tough test against Miami’s stout, top-five-ranked defense.

Cardinals injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries C. O'Donnell Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Undisclosed B. Ojulari Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL J. Smith Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed D. Robinson Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Calf E. Jones Cornerback Injured Reserve Heel R. Fenton Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed P. Elflein Center Questionable Calf J. Ledbetter Defensive End Questionable Knee H. Howerton Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed A. Hamilton Cornerback Questionable Back J. Williams Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee K. Beachum Offensive Lineman Questionable Groin J. Jones Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Triceps J. Barton Offensive Lineman Out Toe D. Gardeck Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL M. Prater Kicker Injured Reserve Knee W. Hernandez Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee B. Nichols Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Undisclosed S. Murphy-Bunting Cornerback Out Neck R. Lopez Defensive Lineman Out Ankle

