How to watch and listen today's Miami Dolphins vs Atlanta Falcons 2024 NFL preseason game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today's Dolphins versus Falcons NFL preseason game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Atlanta Falcons and the Miami Dolphins lock horns against each other on Friday in NFL preseason action from Hard Rock Stadium.

The Falcons' 2023 season was not exceptionally successful. Atlanta finished 7-10 overall, ranking third in the NFC South. The Falcons were 1-4 during their last five games and were eliminated from playoff contention in Week 18 when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers upset the Carolina Panthers.

The Dolphins improved on their previous two seasons' 9-8 record in 2023, finishing 11-6 overall and second in the AFC East. Miami's postseason journey came to an end soon, as they were defeated 26-7 by the eventual champion Kansas City Chiefs in the Wild Card Playoffs.

Dolphins vs Falcons: Date and kick-off time

The Miami Dolphins will take on Atlanta Falcons in a highly anticipated NFL game on Friday, August 9, 2024 at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

Date Friday, August 9, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue Hard Rock Stadium Location Miami, Florida

How to watch Dolphins vs Falcons on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NFL+ (subscription required)

If you are in the greater Miami or Atlanta areas, 506Sports.com has provided a handy list of channels on which you can watch locally:

WAGA (FOX/5 - Atlanta)

Broadcasters: Justin Kutcher (play-by-play), D.J. Shockley (color)

WFOR (CBS/4 - Miami)

Broadcasters: Steve Goldstein (play-by-play), Kim Bokamper (color)

Streaming service: Fubo TV

If you're looking to watch NFL preseason games, Fubo is the best streaming option.

With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network (which will televise many out-of-market games live and every single preseason game on replay) and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the preseason and regular season.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Dolphins vs Falcons

Audio stream: SiriusXM App — Home: 819 (NE), 225 (CAR) | Away: 801 (NE), 380 (CAR)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Dolphins vs Falcons team news

Miami Dolphins team news

The Miami Dolphins are entering the 2024 preseason with a roster filled with experienced players, having secured contract extensions for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Offensive linemen Paul Patrick and Andrew Meyer are anticipated to play pivotal roles in the upcoming game. While the offensive line may not be the most glamorous position, their ability to protect the quarterback is crucial for the success of this Miami team.

Defensively, the team has seen several departures, including the retirement of linebacker Lavonte David. Additionally, linebackers Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb are currently on the PUP list.

A player to watch is linebacker Chop Robinson, who is expected to start at left outside linebacker (LOLB) for the first preseason game. This is a promising opportunity for the talented rookie, especially since he was selected with the 24th overall pick. It will allow him to demonstrate his skills against NFL starters.

Atlanta Falcons team news

Despite enduring a rough 2023 season, the bright side for the Falcons is that things are looking much more promising ahead of NFL 2024 season.

The team has quarterback stability after committing to Kirk Cousins, who is currently healthy, and drafting Michael Penix in the first round as an insurance policy. Despite losing Cordarrelle Patterson and Jonnu Smith, they still have plenty of weapons surrounding them.

Despite being given the green light from his torn Achilles, Cousins is going to be sitting out of the preseason, meaning this is a chance for Penix to showcase his talents.

The offense has some young prospects with wide receiver Drake London, tight end Kyle Pitts and running backs Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier, while rookie linebackers JD Bertrand and Bralen Trice are going to be under the scanner at the back.

The Falcons finished the first two weeks of training camp healthy. On Wednesday, their first big injury struck. Newly acquired wide receiver Rondale Moore was carted off the field with a non-contact injury during Wednesday's joint practice.

