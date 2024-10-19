Washington Commanders vs Carolina Panthers 2024 Week 7: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Commanders versus Panthers 2024 NFL Week 7 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Washington Commanders (4-2, 1st in NFC East) put up a solid fight against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6 but ultimately fell short, losing by a touchdown. They'll aim to rebound and return to their winning form this weekend as they welcome the struggling Carolina Panthers (1-5, 4th in NFC South), one of the league's lowest-ranked teams.

Last Sunday, Carolina suffered a 38-20 defeat at the hands of the Atlanta Falcons, marking their third consecutive loss and fifth in six games. Their lone win of the season came in a 36-22 triumph over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Meanwhile, Washington's 30-23 loss to the Ravens brought an end to their four-game winning streak, but they still hold a slim lead atop the NFC East by half a game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Washington Commanders vs Carolina Panthers NFL game, plus plenty more.

Washington Commanders vs Carolina Panthers: Date and kick-off time

The Commanders will take on the Panthers in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, October 21, 2024, at 4:05 pm ET/ 1:05 pm PT, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland.

Date Sunday, October 21 Kick-off Time 4:05 pm ET/ 1:05 pm PT Venue Northwest Stadium Location Landover, Maryland

How to watch Washington Commanders vs Carolina Panthers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Ian Eagle (play-by-play) and Charles Davis (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Washington Commanders vs Carolina Panthers

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 227 (CAR), 831 (NE) | Away: 380 (CAR), 804 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Washington Commanders vs Carolina Panthers team news & key players

Washington Commanders team news

Last week, rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels continued to showcase his dual-threat abilities, excelling both in the air and on the ground. Daniels completed 24 of his 35 pass attempts for 269 yards, averaging 7.7 yards per throw and adding two touchdowns. Not only did he impress through the air, but Daniels also led his team in rushing, recording six carries for 22 yards. If he can replicate these numbers against Carolina, the Washington Commanders should have little trouble securing a victory on Sunday.

The Commanders' season turnaround can be attributed largely to Daniels, who has become a formidable force under center. He has amassed 1,404 passing yards and 322 rushing yards, with six touchdown passes and four rushing scores. Brian Robinson Jr. (listed as questionable) has been a steady contributor with 325 rushing yards and a touchdown. Terry McLaurin has been a key target for Daniels, hauling in 29 receptions for 356 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 12.3 yards per catch.

Defensively, Washington has struggled, giving up an average of 24.2 points and 354 yards per game, ranking them 22nd in the league in both categories. Their run defense allows 137.7 yards per game (22nd), while their pass defense gives up 216.3 yards (19th). Linebacker Bobby Wagner leads the team in tackles with 56, while Dante Fowler Jr. leads in sacks with 3.5.

Commanders injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries T. Burgess Safety Questionable Hamstring K. Jones Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed T. Stallworth Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed J. Magee Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - Meniscus B. Bauer Linebacker Questionable Leg R. Stromberg Center Out Knee J. Cox Linebacker Questionable Groin D. Bada Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Achilles B. Bouyer-Randle Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed A. Akingbulu Tackle Questionable Undisclosed N. Pollard Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed C. Brooks Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed B. Nikkel Safety Questionable Undisclosed M. Wiley Running Back Questionable Undisclosed C. Ferrell Defensive End Questionable Knee J. Crowder Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Calf T. Owens Safety Out Shin D. Armstrong Defensive End Out Ribs B. Robinson Running Back Questionable Knee J. Allen Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Pectoral J. Jean-Baptiste Defensive End Injured Reserve Ankle

Carolina Panthers team news

The Carolina Panthers rank 30th in the NFL in terms of rushing defense, giving up an average of 153.5 yards per game on the ground. This weakness was on full display in last week's loss to the Atlanta Falcons, where they allowed 198 rushing yards. Carolina's recurring issues with stopping the run can largely be attributed to the numerous injuries they've suffered on defense. The Panthers are missing three key linebackers and two defensive ends, leaving their front line severely weakened. It's no surprise they've struggled to contain the ground game with so many absences.

Offensively, the Panthers have committed to Andy Dalton under center, and it appears to be paying off. Since taking over for rookie Bryce Young, Dalton has led the team to significantly improved offensive production, increasing their average points per game from 6.5 in Young's first two starts to 22.5 with Dalton at the helm. Last week, Dalton completed 26 of 38 passes for 221 yards, tossing two touchdowns alongside two interceptions. Despite the turnovers, the offense has shown signs of life with him leading the charge.

Panthers injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries D. Wonnum Linebacker Physically Unable to Perform Quadriceps A. Barno Linebacker Physically Unable to Perform Knee D. Davis Wide Receiver Questionable Thigh Y. Nijman Tackle Questionable Knee B. Traore Tackle Questionable Knee T. Tremble Tight End Questionable Back C. Sims Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed S. Franklin Safety Injured Reserve Foot I. Thomas Tight End Questionable Undisclosed J. Crumedy Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Ankle P. Aumavae Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed K. Turay Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed D. Johnson Wide Receiver Questionable Ankle D. Jackson Cornerback Injured Reserve Hamstring N. Jensen Guard Questionable Undisclosed A. Brown Cornerback Injured Reserve Thumb T. Davis Linebacker Questionable Foot D. Jones Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed J. Luton Quarterback Questionable Shoulder D. Chark Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Groin D. Moore Wide Receiver Questionable Knee R. Williams Defensive End Injured Reserve Undisclosed D. Wright Wide Receiver Questionable Knee D. Carter Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed J. Clowney Linebacker Doubtful Shoulder L. Ray Defensive End Questionable Ankle B. Young Quarterback Questionable Knee D. Brown Defensive End Injured Reserve Knee - Meniscus T. Moton Tackle Out Elbow A. Robinson Defensive End Out Knee A. Thielen Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Hamstring J. Fuller Safety Injured Reserve Hamstring S. Thompson Linebacker Injured Reserve Achilles J. Jewell Linebacker Out Hamstring A. Corbett Center Injured Reserve Biceps M. Wright Kicker Out Shoulder C. Cherelus Linebacker Out Hamstring

