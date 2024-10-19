Washington Commanders vs Carolina Panthers 2024 Week 7: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

The Washington Commanders (4-2, 1st in NFC East) put up a solid fight against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6 but ultimately fell short, losing by a touchdown. They'll aim to rebound and return to their winning form this weekend as they welcome the struggling Carolina Panthers (1-5, 4th in NFC South), one of the league's lowest-ranked teams.
Last Sunday, Carolina suffered a 38-20 defeat at the hands of the Atlanta Falcons, marking their third consecutive loss and fifth in six games. Their lone win of the season came in a 36-22 triumph over the Las Vegas Raiders.
Meanwhile, Washington's 30-23 loss to the Ravens brought an end to their four-game winning streak, but they still hold a slim lead atop the NFC East by half a game.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Washington Commanders vs Carolina Panthers NFL game, plus plenty more.
Washington Commanders vs Carolina Panthers: Date and kick-off time
The Commanders will take on the Panthers in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, October 21, 2024, at 4:05 pm ET/ 1:05 pm PT, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland.
|Date
|Sunday, October 21
|Kick-off Time
|4:05 pm ET/ 1:05 pm PT
|Venue
|Northwest Stadium
|Location
|Landover, Maryland
How to watch Washington Commanders vs Carolina Panthers on TV & stream live online
TV channel: CBS
- Broadcasters: Ian Eagle (play-by-play) and Charles Davis (analyst) are on the game call.
Streaming service: Fubo TV
If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.
After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.
In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo is currently offering a $20 discount on the first month for three of its U.S. subscription plans—Pro, Elite with Sports Plus, and Deluxe—for a limited time only. This promotion runs through October, making it the perfect moment to sign up if you’ve been considering the streaming service. For the Latino plan, the first-month discount is $8 rather than $20.
Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.
Streaming the game with a VPN
Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.
A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.
NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Washington Commanders vs Carolina Panthers
Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 227 (CAR), 831 (NE) | Away: 380 (CAR), 804 (NE)
SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Washington Commanders vs Carolina Panthers team news & key players
Washington Commanders team news
Last week, rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels continued to showcase his dual-threat abilities, excelling both in the air and on the ground. Daniels completed 24 of his 35 pass attempts for 269 yards, averaging 7.7 yards per throw and adding two touchdowns. Not only did he impress through the air, but Daniels also led his team in rushing, recording six carries for 22 yards. If he can replicate these numbers against Carolina, the Washington Commanders should have little trouble securing a victory on Sunday.
The Commanders' season turnaround can be attributed largely to Daniels, who has become a formidable force under center. He has amassed 1,404 passing yards and 322 rushing yards, with six touchdown passes and four rushing scores. Brian Robinson Jr. (listed as questionable) has been a steady contributor with 325 rushing yards and a touchdown. Terry McLaurin has been a key target for Daniels, hauling in 29 receptions for 356 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 12.3 yards per catch.
Defensively, Washington has struggled, giving up an average of 24.2 points and 354 yards per game, ranking them 22nd in the league in both categories. Their run defense allows 137.7 yards per game (22nd), while their pass defense gives up 216.3 yards (19th). Linebacker Bobby Wagner leads the team in tackles with 56, while Dante Fowler Jr. leads in sacks with 3.5.
Commanders injury list
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injuries
|T. Burgess
|Safety
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|K. Jones
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|T. Stallworth
|Defensive Tackle
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|J. Magee
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - Meniscus
|B. Bauer
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Leg
|R. Stromberg
|Center
|Out
|Knee
|J. Cox
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Groin
|D. Bada
|Defensive Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Achilles
|B. Bouyer-Randle
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|A. Akingbulu
|Tackle
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|N. Pollard
|Defensive Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|C. Brooks
|Defensive Tackle
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|B. Nikkel
|Safety
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|M. Wiley
|Running Back
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|C. Ferrell
|Defensive End
|Questionable
|Knee
|J. Crowder
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Calf
|T. Owens
|Safety
|Out
|Shin
|D. Armstrong
|Defensive End
|Out
|Ribs
|B. Robinson
|Running Back
|Questionable
|Knee
|J. Allen
|Defensive Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Pectoral
|J. Jean-Baptiste
|Defensive End
|Injured Reserve
|Ankle
Carolina Panthers team news
The Carolina Panthers rank 30th in the NFL in terms of rushing defense, giving up an average of 153.5 yards per game on the ground. This weakness was on full display in last week's loss to the Atlanta Falcons, where they allowed 198 rushing yards. Carolina's recurring issues with stopping the run can largely be attributed to the numerous injuries they've suffered on defense. The Panthers are missing three key linebackers and two defensive ends, leaving their front line severely weakened. It's no surprise they've struggled to contain the ground game with so many absences.
Offensively, the Panthers have committed to Andy Dalton under center, and it appears to be paying off. Since taking over for rookie Bryce Young, Dalton has led the team to significantly improved offensive production, increasing their average points per game from 6.5 in Young's first two starts to 22.5 with Dalton at the helm. Last week, Dalton completed 26 of 38 passes for 221 yards, tossing two touchdowns alongside two interceptions. Despite the turnovers, the offense has shown signs of life with him leading the charge.
Panthers injury list
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injuries
|D. Wonnum
|Linebacker
|Physically Unable to Perform
|Quadriceps
|A. Barno
|Linebacker
|Physically Unable to Perform
|Knee
|D. Davis
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Thigh
|Y. Nijman
|Tackle
|Questionable
|Knee
|B. Traore
|Tackle
|Questionable
|Knee
|T. Tremble
|Tight End
|Questionable
|Back
|C. Sims
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|S. Franklin
|Safety
|Injured Reserve
|Foot
|I. Thomas
|Tight End
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|J. Crumedy
|Defensive Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Ankle
|P. Aumavae
|Defensive Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|K. Turay
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|D. Johnson
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Ankle
|D. Jackson
|Cornerback
|Injured Reserve
|Hamstring
|N. Jensen
|Guard
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|A. Brown
|Cornerback
|Injured Reserve
|Thumb
|T. Davis
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Foot
|D. Jones
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|J. Luton
|Quarterback
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|D. Chark
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Groin
|D. Moore
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Knee
|R. Williams
|Defensive End
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|D. Wright
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Knee
|D. Carter
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|J. Clowney
|Linebacker
|Doubtful
|Shoulder
|L. Ray
|Defensive End
|Questionable
|Ankle
|B. Young
|Quarterback
|Questionable
|Knee
|D. Brown
|Defensive End
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - Meniscus
|T. Moton
|Tackle
|Out
|Elbow
|A. Robinson
|Defensive End
|Out
|Knee
|A. Thielen
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Hamstring
|J. Fuller
|Safety
|Injured Reserve
|Hamstring
|S. Thompson
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Achilles
|J. Jewell
|Linebacker
|Out
|Hamstring
|A. Corbett
|Center
|Injured Reserve
|Biceps
|M. Wright
|Kicker
|Out
|Shoulder
|C. Cherelus
|Linebacker
|Out
|Hamstring