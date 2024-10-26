Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears 2024 Week 8: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Bears versus Commanders 2024 NFL Week 8 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Chicago Bears (4-2) are set to face off against the Washington Commanders (5-2) this Sunday afternoon in an NFC showdown.

The Chicago Bears are currently one of the league's most in-form teams. After a shaky 1-2 start in their first three outings, they've bounced back with a three-game winning streak. During this impressive run, they secured victories over the Los Angeles Rams and the Carolina Panthers, capped off by a commanding 35-16 triumph against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Despite their solid 4-2 record, the Bears are still sitting at the bottom of the NFC North standings.

The Commanders currently sit atop the NFC East, edging out the Philadelphia Eagles. Although many anticipated a stronger season from Washington, they've gone above and beyond those predictions. After a 30-23 defeat on the road to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6, the Commanders bounced back with a dominant 40-7 home victory over the Carolina Panthers.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears NFL game, plus plenty more.

Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears: Date and kick-off time

The Commanders will take on the Bears in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, October 27, 2024, at 4:25 pm ET/ 1:25 pm PT, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland.

Date Sunday, October 27 Kick-off Time 4:25 pm ET/ 1:25 pm PT Venue Northwest Stadium Location Landover, Maryland

How to watch Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Jim Nantz (play-by-play) and Tony Romo (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo is currently offering a $20 discount on the first month for three of its U.S. subscription plans—Pro, Elite with Sports Plus, and Deluxe—for a limited time only. This promotion runs through October, making it the perfect moment to sign up if you’ve been considering the streaming service. For the Latino plan, the first-month discount is $8 rather than $20.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 228 (CAR), 831 (NE) | Away: 382 (CAR), 805 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears team news & key players

Washington Commanders team news

Jayden Daniels is showing immense promise in his rookie campaign. The No. 2 pick has thrown for at least 233 yards in four of his last five outings. Currently, Daniels boasts 1,410 passing yards with a 6:2 TD-to-INT ratio and has been a significant threat with his legs, rushing for 371 yards. He sustained a rib injury last week and was limited in practice, but managed to participate on Friday (edit: he practiced). If Daniels is unavailable, veteran Marcus Mariota will step in, having thrown for 205 yards last week.

After missing Week 6 with an injury, Brian Robinson Jr. returned to action, gaining 71 rushing yards. The 25-year-old running back has totaled 396 rushing yards this season. Terry McLaurin has hit the 100-yard mark twice this year, leading the receiving corps with 454 yards. The Washington Commanders' offense is firing on all cylinders, scoring 34 or more points in four of their last five contests and averaging 394 yards per game.

Commanders injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries T. Burgess Safety Questionable Hamstring K. Jones Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed T. Stallworth Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed B. Bauer Linebacker Questionable Leg R. Stromberg Center Out Knee D. Bada Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Achilles B. Coleman Offensive Tackle Out Concussion B. Bouyer-Randle Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed A. Akingbulu Tackle Questionable Undisclosed N. Pollard Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed C. Brooks Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed M. Wiley Running Back Questionable Undisclosed J. Crowder Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Calf D. Armstrong Defensive End Questionable Ribs J. Allen Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Pectoral J. Jean-Baptiste Defensive End Injured Reserve Ankle J. Daniels Quarterback Questionable Ribs

Chicago Bears team news

Caleb Williams had a rocky start to the season, but he's found his stride lately. The No. 1 draft pick put up 304 yards against the Carolina Panthers and followed that with 226 yards in the matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars. So far this season, Williams has amassed 1,317 passing yards with a 9:5 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

De'Andre Swift delivered 91 rushing yards in the clash with the Jaguars. The 25-year-old seasoned running back has accumulated 325 rushing yards, averaging 3.6 yards per carry. DJ Moore is Williams' preferred target, racking up 314 receiving yards and surpassing the 100-yard mark in one game. Rome Odunze trails him with 246 receiving yards.

Bears injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries P. Scales Long Snapper Injured Reserve Back R. Green Defensive End Questionable Undisclosed T. Stevenson Defensive Back Questionable Shoulder - AC Joint J. Brisker Defensive Back Out Concussion F. Swain Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed D. Coleman Defensive Back Injured Reserve Upper Body I. Wheeler Running Back Injured Reserve Knee L. Borom Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Ankle N. Webster Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Groin K. Kareem Defensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed C. Johnson Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed R. Bates Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Shoulder B. Rypien Quarterback Inactive Coach's Decision T. Homer Running Back Injured Reserve Finger J. Martin Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Toe S. Carlson Tight End Injured Reserve Collarbone K. Gordon Defensive Back Out Hamstring T. Sweeney Tight End Out Undisclosed

