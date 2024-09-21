Indianapolis Colts vs Chicago Bears 2024 Week 3: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Indianapolis Colts vs Chicago Bears NFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Two of the NFL’s promising young quarterbacks will face off on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium when Caleb Williams and the Bears (1-1) clash with Anthony Richardson and the Colts (0-2).

The Bears are looking to bounce back after a disappointing primetime loss to the Texans, hitting the road once more.

While the Colts might seem like a easier opponent on paper, their defense has been woeful against the run, ranking last in the league, and struggling in their first two outings against the Packers and Texans.

However, there are no guaranteed wins in the NFL. While Bears fans are eager for the offense to find its rhythm, Colts supporters are equally hopeful that their defense will start showing signs of improvement.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Indianapolis Colts vs Chicago Bears NFL game, plus plenty more.

Indianapolis Colts vs Chicago Bears: Date and kick-off time

The Colts will take on the Bears in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, September 22, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Date Sunday, September 22 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Lucas Oil Stadium Location Indianapolis, Indiana

How to watch Indianapolis Colts vs Chicago Bears on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Tiki Barber (color analyst), Jason McCourty (sideline reporter) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Indianapolis Colts vs Chicago Bears

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 228 (CAR), 813 (NE) | Away: 382 (CAR), 805 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Indianapolis Colts vs Chicago Bears team news & key players

Indianapolis Colts team news

Colts’ defensive end Laitatu Latu (hip) is also listed as questionable. Anthony Richardson, picked fourth overall in 2023, has surpassed 200 passing yards in each of the Colts’ first two games but has been erratic, completing only 49% of his passes (26 of 53). He has notched three passing touchdowns and one on the ground but has also fumbled twice and thrown four interceptions in those outings.

Richardson has relied heavily on his primary receivers, Alex Pierce (8 catches, 181 yards, 2 TDs) and Michael Pittman Jr. (7 catches, 52 yards). Ashton Dulin (2 receptions, 67 yards, 1 TD) and Adonai Mitchell (2 catches, 32 yards) have also chipped in. Keep an eye on Josh Downs, who is expected to make his season debut after missing the first two games. He had a standout preseason and could play a larger role in the offense.

In the running game, Jonathan Taylor (28 carries, 151 yards, 1 TD) has been the primary workhorse, but Richardson (10 carries, 93 yards, 1 TD) is a dangerous option on the ground as well. Trey Sermon (2 carries, 0 yards) is the only other back to have received carries so far this season.

Colts injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury W. Mallory Tight End Questionable Finger D. Scott Safety Injured Reserve Achilles J. Woods Tight End Injured Reserve Toe S. Ebukam Defensive End Injured Reserve Achilles J. Winfree Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Undisclosed C. McGrone Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed W. French Center Injured Reserve Ankle R. Coll Center Injured Reserve Undisclosed D. Buckner Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Ankle J. Laulu Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed J. Brents Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee L. Latu Defensive End Questionable Hip

Chicago Bears team news

The Bears have some injury worries heading into the game: left guard Tevin Jenkins (thigh), defensive end Montez Sweat (elbow), and wide receiver Keenan Allen (heel) are all questionable for Sunday.

Rookie quarterback Caleb Williams, drafted first overall this past April, has had flashes of brilliance but has mostly struggled in his first two games, tallying just 267 passing yards with 2 interceptions and no touchdown passes yet. Williams also leads the Bears in rushing with 59 yards.

Bears injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury N. Davis Offensive Lineman Questionable Groin P. Scales Long Snapper Injured Reserve Back R. Green Defensive End Questionable Undisclosed T. Stevenson Defensive Back Questionable Shoulder - AC Joint F. Swain Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed D. Coleman Defensive Back Injured Reserve Upper Body I. Wheeler Running Back Injured Reserve Knee L. Borom Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Ankle N. Webster Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Groin K. Kareem Defensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed C. Johnson Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed D. Pettis Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed K. Allen Wide Receiver Questionable Heel R. Bates Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Shoulder Z. Pickens Defensive Lineman Questionable Groin M. Sweat Defensive Lineman Questionable Elbow D. Walker Defensive Lineman Questionable Foot R. Odunze Wide Receiver Questionable Knee - MCL K. Blasingame Fullback Questionable Knee T. Jenkins Offensive Lineman Questionable Thigh A. Billings Defensive Lineman Questionable Groin T. Homer Running Back Questionable Finger J. Kromah Defensive Lineman Inactive Coach's Decision

