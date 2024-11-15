How to watch and listen to Colorado Buffaloes vs Utah Utes 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Colorado Buffaloes versus Utah Utes NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Colorado Buffaloes are gearing up for a pivotal clash against the Utah Utes this Saturday at Folsom Field, with fans eagerly anticipating a chance to end Utah's seven-game winning streak in the rivalry.

Expectations were modest for Colorado early on, as they were projected to finish 11th in the Big 12. However, the Buffaloes have defied those predictions, climbing to second in the conference with a 5-1 record and positioning themselves firmly in both the championship and College Football Playoff races.

The Utah Utes arrive in Colorado looking to bounce back and end their season on a high note. At 4-6, the Utes are two wins away from bowl eligibility, but they’ve struggled recently, dropping their last five games. Their latest heartbreak came in a narrow 22-21 loss to rival BYU. Utah entered the fourth quarter with a 21-13 lead against the No. 9 Cougars, but a costly late penalty set up BYU for a game-winning field goal with just three seconds left, handing the Utes another tough defeat on home turf.

Colorado Buffaloes vs Utah Utes: Date and kick-off time

The Colorado Buffaloes will take on Utah Utes in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 16, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado.

Date Saturday, November 16, 2024 Kick-off Time 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT Venue Folsom Field Location Boulder, Colorado

How to watch Colorado Buffaloes vs Utah Utes on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Gus Johnson (play-by-play) and Joel Klatt (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Colorado Buffaloes vs Utah Utes

Audio Stream: Away: 382 (CAR), 972 (NE) | Home: 82 (CAR), 82 (NE) | National: 80 (CAR), 80 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Colorado Buffaloes vs Utah Utes team news & key players

Colorado Buffaloes team news

Colorado saw standout performances on both offense and defense in Saturday's game. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders showcased his remarkable season form, throwing for 291 yards and three touchdowns.

Travis Hunter, the two-way sensation and Heisman contender, hauled in nine passes for 99 yards and a touchdown. The Buffaloes tallied a total of 351 yards on offense. On defense, they were relentless, recording six sacks, recovering two fumbles, and snagging an interception.

Safety Shilo Sanders picked up one of the fumbles and returned it for Colorado's final touchdown. Amari McNeil contributed 1.5 sacks, while LaVonta Bentley led with 10 tackles.

With this win, Colorado's path to the Big 12 Championship and a potential College Football Playoff berth remains within reach. They’re set to host a struggling Utah squad, which will once again be starting a new quarterback, Isaac Wilson, who has made five starts this season.

Utah Utes team news

Utah's offense was led by Quarterback Brandon Rose last Saturday, who threw for a career-high 112 yards and two touchdowns, completing 12-of-21 passes. Rose also rushed for 55 yards. Running back Micah Bernard added 78 rushing yards on 17 carries and scored a receiving touchdown. The Utes posted 259 total yards against BYU’s solid defense.

Defensively, Karene Reid led with eight tackles, including two tackles for loss, while Lander Barton added seven tackles and two pass breakups. Utah’s defense was effective on third downs, holding BYU to just 1-of-12 conversions.

Utah has struggled with continuity at quarterback throughout the season, with injuries impacting their stability. Rose was sidelined with a leg injury against BYU and will miss the rest of the season. The Utes have also lost Cam Rising and Sam Huard for the season, leaving Isaac Wilson as the likely starter (1,200 yards, 8 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions) and walk-on Luke Bottari as the backup option.

