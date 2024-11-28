How to watch and listen to Colorado Buffaloes vs Oklahoma State Cowboys 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Colorado versus Oklahoma State NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

With just one game left in the 2024 college football season, Colorado (8-3) aims to rebound from a crushing Week 13 defeat to Kansas as they host Oklahoma State (3-8) in their regular-season finale.

Prior to their loss to Kansas, the Buffaloes were riding a four-game winning streak that had already secured their first bowl berth since 2020. Heading into Week 14, Colorado sits at No. 23 in the College Football Playoff rankings and still has an outside shot at reaching the Big 12 Championship Game.

On the flip side, Oklahoma State has endured a dismal campaign, entering this matchup on an eight-game skid. The Cowboys began the season with moderate optimism but have struggled mightily, with underwhelming performances from Alan Bowman and Ollie Gordon II contributing to their woes. Despite the disappointment, Oklahoma State managed to post a season-best 48 points in their Week 13 loss to Texas Tech, showing flashes of potential on offense.

Colorado Buffaloes vs Oklahoma State Cowboys: Date and kick-off time

The Buffaloes will take on the Cowboys a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Friday, November 29, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado.

Date Friday, November 29, 2024 Kick-off Time 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT Venue Folsom Field Location Boulder, Colorado

How to watch Colorado Buffaloes vs Oklahoma State Cowboys on TV & stream live online

TV Channel: ABC

Broadcasters: Mark Jones (play-by-play) and Roddy Jones (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: ESPN+

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Colorado Buffaloes vs Oklahoma State Cowboys

Audio Stream: Away: 198 (CAR), 952 (NE) | Home: 84 (CAR), 84 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Colorado Buffaloes vs Oklahoma State Cowboys team news & key players

Colorado Buffaloes team news

For Colorado, Travis Hunter continues to dazzle as one of the most electrifying talents in college football. Hunter has eclipsed 80 receptions, surpassed 1,000 receiving yards, and tallied 12 total touchdowns while making significant contributions on defense. His defensive stats include nine passes defended, three interceptions, and a crucial forced fumble that clinched a game. If he claims the Heisman Trophy, he’ll be the first defender to win the honor since Charles Woodson in 1997.

Meanwhile, quarterback Shedeur Sanders is primed for a standout performance in his final home game. Facing an Oklahoma State defense that has surrendered 38 or more points in seven consecutive outings, Sanders has a golden opportunity to put on a show. The Cowboys have been porous on defense, giving up an average of 515 yards per game, the highest total of any opponent Colorado has faced this season.

Oklahoma State Cowboys team news

For Oklahoma State, Alan Bowman has thrown for 2,416 yards with 16 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, completing 60.6% of his passes. On the ground, Ollie Gordon II has racked up 870 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. In the receiving corps, De'Zhaun Stribling leads the way with 872 receiving yards and six touchdowns, while Rashod Owens has amassed 515 yards and four scores. Brennan Presley has a team-best 82 catches for 725 yards and seven touchdowns, with Talyn Shettron contributing 245 receiving yards.

Defensively, Trey Rucker anchors the Cowboys with 77 total tackles, including 47 solo stops, while Nick Martin leads the team with 80 total tackles, 49 of them solo. Kendal Daniels has recorded a team-high 3.5 sacks, and Korie Black has snagged three interceptions. Collectively, Oklahoma State’s defense has logged 19 sacks and 11 interceptions this season.

